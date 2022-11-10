ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

KFC Apologizes For Using Kristallnacht To Promote Cheesy Chicken In Germany

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHiQf_0j68tlHI00

The KFC fast food chain in Germany issued an apology on Wednesday after it sent an app alert suggesting customers commemorate the anniversary of Nazi-led attacks on Jews by eating cheesy chicken.

The chain’s German division sent a message to followers on its app that read: “It’s memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” the BBC reported.

Not surprisingly, many people found KFC’s promotion to be tasteless. Kristallnacht, or “Night of Broken Glass,” is considered the start of the Holocaust. The two-night rampage on Nov. 9-10, 1938, led to the destruction of 267 synagogues and thousands of other Jewish-owned businesses in Nazi Germany, as well as the deaths of 90 Jewish people and the arrest of thousands more.

Germany takes the Kristallnacht anniversary seriously, according to the BBC, with numerous memorial events reflecting the Nazis’ murder of more than 6 million Jewish people.

About an hour after the alert, KFC issued a follow-up on the app that blamed the tasteless promotion on “an error in our system,” and added: “We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error,” according to The Guardian.

KFC Germany issued a statement to the Jerusalem Post on Thursday that went into more detail. The company said it uses “a semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances.” The usual review process, the company said, was not properly followed, and that resulted “in a non-approved notification being shared.”

The company called the mistake “obviously wrong, insensitive and unacceptable.”

“We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all,” KFC added.

Considering that the alert came as antisemitism is on the rise, it’s no wonder the chicken chain’s advertising left a bad taste in the mouths of many.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 58

Annette Lowis
4d ago

all out aside KFC needs to go back to the original recipe at the original Grease and the original way of making the chicken it doesn't even taste the same it's horrible now

Reply(5)
9
Todd Ashley
4d ago

if there is a sale memorial day it's not " lets celebrate dead people by buying furniture" its in honor of all those who gave their lives for our freedom so we could buy furniture at a discounted price.

Reply
5
Tim Stocke
4d ago

can I just point out the colonel was a vintage southern man that wore a plantation leisure suit . can I also point out that the name KENTUCKY is in the name . not as big a surprise as the Germans may think .

Reply
5
Related
The Associated Press

Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close

JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938′s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as...
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Robert M'call

The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man

You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
BBC

Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger

About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Fareeha Arshad

When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler

On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Guardian

The value of photographic evidence of Nazi crimes

The exhibition Seeing Auschwitz is a welcome reminder of the value of looking closely at photographic evidence of the Holocaust (Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London, 20 October). We are very fortunate in Britain to have one of the most comprehensive photographic archives on this subject anywhere in the...
HuffPost

HuffPost

199K+
Followers
11K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy