IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN
Gungrave G.O.R.E. - 9 Minutes of Developer Gameplay
Check out nine minutes of developer-narrated gameplay from Gungrave G.O.R.E., the upcoming fast-action third-person shooter that aims to marry Eastern and Western game design styles and philosophies. Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on November 22.
IGN
Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer
Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15
Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
IGN
Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer
Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
IGN
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
IGN
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
IGN
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
IGN
Aussie Deals: God of War DualSenses and PS5 Bundles Return, Up to 90% off Fighting Games and More!
Let's Spartan kick off your week with some God of War opportunities. Firstly, I'm pretty amazed that stock is still holding for the PS5 + Ragnarok bundles (the console droughts might finally be over). It's also a bad day to be a scalper of sexy, Limited Edition DualSenses—the God of War ones that sold out in nanoseconds are flush on Amazon again. For now...
IGN
Genshin Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Layla Release Date and Talents? Upcoming Genshin Impact character Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has trouble finding deep sleep. This "trouble", however, also aids her in battle. Layla is a four-star...
IGN
Disney Set to Begin Layoffs Alongside a Targeted Hiring Freeze and Travel Limits
The Walt Disney Company, in a cost-cutting move, is planning on beginning layoffs, implementing a targeted hiring freeze, and limiting company travel. As reported by Variety, Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out an internal memo to top executives at the company on Friday, November 11, saying these coming weeks are going to be difficult ones.
IGN
Pentiment - Official Launch Trailer
Pentiment is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10/11, and Steam. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Check out the twisted launch trailer.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'Becoming Kratos' Featurette (Warning: Spoilers)
Spoiler Warning: Note there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarök in this video. Join members of the development team, as well as voice actor Christopher Judge (who plays Kratos) and a selection of international voice actors who portray Kratos across the globe, for a deep dive into God of War Ragnarök, including a look at how Kratos is brought to life from performance and voice capture, to stunt work and animation, their connection to the character, how personal family relationships shape the character, and much more.
IGN
Chessarama - Official Announcement Teaser Trailer
Chessarama is a game where players will be able to enjoy a world of premium minimalist games, unlock collectibles, and compete against each other by climbing the leaderboard. The reimagined chess game scenarios include cultivating a farmyard, fighting a dragon, and fighting as a legendary Ronin in feudal Japan. Chessarama will launch in Q2 2023 on PC and consoles.
IGN
Aussie Deals: The Best Games, Gear and Geek Goodies to Buy With the Everyday Card®
Though it's hard to believe, 'tis the season to be spending again. Almost, at least. In not much time you'll need to deck the halls of your game cave (or somebody else's) with the coolest kit available. At the very real risk of ruining our own bank balances, we've crafted a list of must-own items to tempt any gamer of taste.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
1923: First Trailer Revealed for the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led Yellowstone Prequel
Paramount+ has revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel. The teaser was revealed during the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, and ominous words that set the tone for this period piece that promises to be a "Yellowstone origin story" are heard throughout.
IGN
Somerville Video Review
Somerville reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey. Also available on Xbox. Somerville follows its own unique path within the puzzle-adventure genre. That path isn’t always a smooth one, with camera annoyances and physics wonkiness occasionally serving as a pebble in your shoe while solving its series of pleasantly challenging puzzles, and the story is more strange for the sake of being strange than it is thought-provoking. But thanks to its strong visual storytelling techniques and the way the opening minutes inspire an irresistible desire to find out what happened to this man and whether or not he’ll ever find his family, Somerville is nevertheless a very good tour through an exceptionally bleak scenario – all of which is successfully conveyed without a single line of dialogue.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Will Be a Paid Expansion, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its major Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be paid DLC when it's released in 2023. Speaking to Games Radar, CD Projekt Red's global PR director Radek Grabowski said that, while he couldn't yet confirm a price, the expansion wouldn't be more free DLC akin to the recent Edgerunners update.
