Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
IGN
Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer
Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN
Netflix Hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Own Game
The Netflix hit anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is one of the best series to ever grace the streaming platform. While there are no plans for a second season, the show is getting its very own game, but it’s not what you think it is. R. Talsorian Games announced recently...
IGN
1923: First Trailer Revealed for the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led Yellowstone Prequel
Paramount+ has revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel. The teaser was revealed during the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, and ominous words that set the tone for this period piece that promises to be a "Yellowstone origin story" are heard throughout.
IGN
Spotify Ropes in Popular Gaming Content Creator Aaditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant to Host Podcast on Indian Gaming and Esports
Spotify is coming up with a new podcast that will focus on the Indian gaming and esports space. The company has brought in popular streamer Aaditya Sawant also known as Dynamo to be the host of the podcast. The Spotify Original podcast is called Gamers Unplugged, and it will focus...
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15
Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
IGN
The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film
The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
IGN
Game Scoop! 699: The !#?@! Episode
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, and Nick Limon -- are discussing God of War Ragnarok, Atari50, Wakanda Forever, Asterix, Q*bert, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
IGN
New Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey Images Show Familiar Faces - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey became a viral sensation due to it turning Pooh and Piglet into sadistic killing machines. Now IGN can reveal four exclusive new images from the upcoming horror film that can provide some more insight into how the two childhood icons got to this point. Black...
IGN
IGN Live: Wakanda Forever Spoilercast
Spoiler Alert! The wait for Wakanda Forever is OVER! Join IGN on MONDAY Nov 14th at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 6PM GMT for a special livestream where we reveal everything we've been hiding about Black Panther, Namor, and the future of the MCU!
IGN
Willow: Exclusive Featurette
From Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment comes Willow, an all-new sequel and series based on George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy-adventure film Willow, which will premiere on November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. Willow features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.
IGN
Thunderbolts Will 'Drop a Bomb' on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
David Harbour has learned more about Thunderbolts and its narrative arc, warning fans that "a bomb" will be dropped on the MCU when the movie hits theaters in 2024. Speaking to io9, Harbour revealed that Thunderbolts writer Eric Pearson has a "really cool" idea for "the arc of the movie and how it functions." He hinted there are some big things to come for the MCU coinciding with the release of the Phase 5 movie, promising: "It'll be funny, it'll be weird, it'll be action. And then we're also going to drop a bomb."
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Battle for Wakanda Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions brings new heroes and enemies to the game with the Battle for Wakanda raging on. Princess of Wakanda Shuri, Killmonger, Jabari Panther, Attuma, Kraven, and Namor all join the game along with a plethora of bug fixes and updates. Shuri is available now while Attuma and more will arrive on December 1.
IGN
The Incal: Psychoverse Is a Mind-Bending Prequel to a Graphic Novel Masterpiece
Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius' The Incal is widely regarded as one of the greatest graphic novels ever published. It's also a story that has expanded in a number of directions over the years, serving as the foundation for the entire "Jodoverse." Now that classic tale has spawned a prequel dubbed The Incal: Psychoverse.
IGN
Superman Unreal Engine 5 Demo Creator Shares Details of His Game Being Stolen and Sold on Steam
Right around the release of Unreal Engine 5, a demo of Superman flying through the city went viral on social media. Created by Toybox Games Studios Founder Tyson Butler-Boschma, the demo titled "A Superman Style Flight Experience" showcased how a potential game involving the Man of Steel might look like on Unreal Engine 5.
IGN
Horizon: Call of the Mountain Is Launching Alongside the PlayStation VR2 In February
Guerrilla Games has confirmed that upcoming virtual reality game Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be released on February 22 as a PlayStation VR2 launch title. Announced in a blog post on its website, Guerrilla finally revealed the release date for what was expected to be but never officially confirmed as one of the new headset's 20-something launch games.
IGN
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
IGN
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
IGN
Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Set a New Ratings Record with 12.1 Million Viewers
The Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone has set a new ratings record for the series with an impressive 12.1 million viewers. As reported by Variety, the 12.1 million viewers who tuned into the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 is up from the previous record of 11.2 million set by the first episode of Season 4.
Comments / 0