IGN

Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer

Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IGN

Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok

We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN

Netflix Hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Own Game

The Netflix hit anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is one of the best series to ever grace the streaming platform. While there are no plans for a second season, the show is getting its very own game, but it’s not what you think it is. R. Talsorian Games announced recently...
IGN

Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15

Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
IGN

The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film

The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
IGN

Game Scoop! 699: The !#?@! Episode

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, and Nick Limon -- are discussing God of War Ragnarok, Atari50, Wakanda Forever, Asterix, Q*bert, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
IGN

IGN Live: Wakanda Forever Spoilercast

Spoiler Alert! The wait for Wakanda Forever is OVER! Join IGN on MONDAY Nov 14th at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 6PM GMT for a special livestream where we reveal everything we've been hiding about Black Panther, Namor, and the future of the MCU!
IGN

Willow: Exclusive Featurette

From Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment comes Willow, an all-new sequel and series based on George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy-adventure film Willow, which will premiere on November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. Willow features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.
IGN

Thunderbolts Will 'Drop a Bomb' on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

David Harbour has learned more about Thunderbolts and its narrative arc, warning fans that "a bomb" will be dropped on the MCU when the movie hits theaters in 2024. Speaking to io9, Harbour revealed that Thunderbolts writer Eric Pearson has a "really cool" idea for "the arc of the movie and how it functions." He hinted there are some big things to come for the MCU coinciding with the release of the Phase 5 movie, promising: "It'll be funny, it'll be weird, it'll be action. And then we're also going to drop a bomb."
IGN

Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Battle for Wakanda Trailer

Marvel Contest of Champions brings new heroes and enemies to the game with the Battle for Wakanda raging on. Princess of Wakanda Shuri, Killmonger, Jabari Panther, Attuma, Kraven, and Namor all join the game along with a plethora of bug fixes and updates. Shuri is available now while Attuma and more will arrive on December 1.
IGN

The Incal: Psychoverse Is a Mind-Bending Prequel to a Graphic Novel Masterpiece

Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius' The Incal is widely regarded as one of the greatest graphic novels ever published. It's also a story that has expanded in a number of directions over the years, serving as the foundation for the entire "Jodoverse." Now that classic tale has spawned a prequel dubbed The Incal: Psychoverse.
IGN

Horizon: Call of the Mountain Is Launching Alongside the PlayStation VR2 In February

Guerrilla Games has confirmed that upcoming virtual reality game Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be released on February 22 as a PlayStation VR2 launch title. Announced in a blog post on its website, Guerrilla finally revealed the release date for what was expected to be but never officially confirmed as one of the new headset's 20-something launch games.
IGN

The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022

Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
IGN

Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?

People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
IGN

Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Set a New Ratings Record with 12.1 Million Viewers

The Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone has set a new ratings record for the series with an impressive 12.1 million viewers. As reported by Variety, the 12.1 million viewers who tuned into the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 is up from the previous record of 11.2 million set by the first episode of Season 4.

