Ticked off! @no paper towels

If we all keep shopping at the big chain store, they will continue to charge these prices. I now find it hard to go where shopping Is an unpleasant expense.

I totally agree that the high prices of Spectrum are used to bombard with more commercials which we hate! Spectrum cable is a great example of corporate greed!

I am so ticked off at hearing certain things are the new normal or the wave of the future so get use to it! No! If the big grocery chain thinks I am going to self check out over a hundred dollars worth of groceries and bag all this myself then they have another guess coming! At least give us a discount for doing this, oh wait, then they would just inflate the prices even more to cover this.

I am ticked off at public restrooms that don’t offer paper towels. I see no point in washing with soap and water and then having to turn the faucet off and open the restroom door with clean hands to exit. A paper towel eliminates this, I use it to dry my hands, turn the faucet off and exit and it’s a special bonus when there is a trash receptacle by the door to throw the used towel into.

I’m ticked off with the supermarket robber barons that are charging more for a head of lettuce than a pound of hamburger . They don’t belong as the monopoly they are in Florida. Discount grocery chains must make their presence known or we’ll get killed from starvation Think about it! They don’t support the public community that kept them afloat during the shutdown. What ingrates!

The flip side

I want to thank my neighbor three houses up from me for watching out for my puppy when I was not right near him in the dark. I did have my eye on him, but it was dark. She came out concerned my puppy may be wandering around and lost. So sweet. Thanks so much for the awesome neighbor on Barby Lane. Did not get a chance to thank her. Thanks so much.