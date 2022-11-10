ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers work to save Brentwood VFW hall from closing due to disrepair

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A group of Long Islanders is working to save a Brentwood veterans hall from closing.

The commander of the Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6431 on Wurz Street says the building has been in a state of disrepair for the past several years.

Amidst financial hardship, the post has been unable to afford critical repairs for structural damage, including a fallen roof, paint, kitchen work, broken appliances and various other issues.

Volunteers from Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel and Suffolk OTB started work today to help the dilapidated building so it can be revitalized .

