26 Christmas mantel decor ideas for a festive holiday display

A Christmas mantel can be adorned with everything from bottlebrush trees and garlands to candles and ornaments.

Choose festive holiday decorations to give your mantel texture, dimension, and charm.

We rounded up 26 Christmas mantel decor ideas below, from classic to modern themes.

Your fireplace mantel or ledge is one of the best areas to showcase holiday decorations. There are no hard and fast rules to decorating this space, but we have several tips and Christmas mantel decor ideas to inspire you.

Whether you're looking to create a classic design with shades of green and red or want to assemble a unique Christmas village, we've rounded up our best decorations . Plus, we've included insight on how to style your living room mantel to make it cohesive with your vision. It might just upstage your Christmas tree !

Rustic mixed media garland

In addition to your favorite holiday greenery like a pine wreath, mixed media garland can add dimension and texture to your mantel. We love this garland's mix of wool, cotton, and metallic bells adorned with colorful tassels and charming mushroom ornaments.

A woodland animal figurine

To create a wintry wildlife scene, add soft elements like this whimsical faux fur deer. Its furry texture and adjustable antlers will give your mantel a heavy dose of woodland charm.

An elegant candelabra

This candle holder's golden hue and organic form make for an elegant focal point. Surround it with winter berry decorations or faux snow and add your favorite taper candles for a warm holiday glow.

A natural, fragrant wreath

A fresh wreath above your fireplace serves as a strong focal point, especially if you want to keep things simple. This wreath with dried pomegranates, orange slices, cinnamon, frosted leaves, and pine cones will fill your home with a seasonal spicy aroma.

Twinkling lights

Twinkling lights are a simple way to illuminate your mantel and the rest of your home. We love these dainty lights because they also include small jingle bells. With 15 feet of bendable gold wire and 90 warm white LEDs, they will make your home glow like the North Star. For more options, see our guide to the best Christmas lights .

Scented votive candles

Candles are a simple, impactful way to decorate your mantel and create holiday warmth. These candles are poured into a silver frosted vessel and come in a festive balsam and cedar scent. Read our guide to the best candles for more favorites.

Bottlebrush trees

Bottlebrush trees are among the most classic Christmas mantel decorations, adding a realistic touch to a winter wonderland scene. These decorative trees are snow-tipped and feature round wooden bases for stability.

An Advent calendar

Advent calendars not only build excitement in the days leading up to Christmas, but they can also be an interactive piece of decor. This wooden calendar features small boxes to hold small treats and gifts. The top of the calendar has a backlit scene of skiers on a mountain.

A playful stocking

A holiday mantel without stockings is like a tree without ornaments . For an element of playfulness, we like this colorful polka dot stocking with tassels made of felted wool. It's handmade by a collective of women in Nepal, so each stocking is unique. For velvet and knitted options, check out our buying guide to the best stockings .

A celestial stocking holder

Stockings hung from a mantel create anticipation in the weeks leading up to Christmas. This celestial-inspired holder is made of iron, so you don't have to worry about it falling. It will also help you create the starry Christmas night display you've always dreamed of.

A lush garland

This verdant garland has a classic Christmas appeal. The faux pine is decorated with colorful lights that will add cheer to your mantel.

A pine cone light

If you're looking for something different from candles or string lights, there are other ways to bring a festive glow to your mantel. We love this pine cone LED light with its frosted glass.

Christmas gnomes

Little figurines like these felted wool gnomes are great for adding a Scandi element to your mantel. Each gnome has dangling legs to hang over your mantel's edge and sets come in three colorways — blue, red, or neutral gray and brown.

A novelty snow globe

Many Christmas mantels can feel as if you can look but not touch. With this charming snow globe, however, your mantel will have an interactive piece for the young and young at heart. Add a dash of delight with a mythical yeti, or abominable snowman, alongside two pine trees.

Faux fruit

If you're going for a more natural aesthetic, we love these lightly frosted, realistically shaped pomegranate fillers. Place them in a vase or bowl or scatter them around your mantel to create a bountiful display.

Unique ornaments

Adding sentimental touches to your Christmas mantel can make it feel more special. Not only do these handmade ornaments represent different birthstone colors, each one is infused with rock dust from the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980.

Seasonal taper candles

Taper candles are great for sprucing up your mantel. These tree-shaped taper candles are a festive deviation from the typically smooth, narrow shapes. Choose from classic green , pastel pink , or sparkling gold .

Antique bells

Christmas bells symbolize harmony and protection so these handmade farmhouse-style bells will be a welcoming touch. Each one has a unique finish, shape, and different ring. Hang them with ribbon or twine or display them flat on your mantle.

Wall art to get into the spirit

If you're not much for fresh greenery and flowers, this printed canvas of poinsettias and pine cones will add holiday charm without the worry of plant maintenance. Display two of these above your mantel to tie your seasonal space together.

A Christmas Village cottage

Creating a Christmas village can be simple with the right elements. These dressed-up cottage ornaments light up and feature a decorated bottlebrush tree and fallen snow. Choose from one with string lights or a holiday wreath.

Wooden nutcrackers

Nutcrackers are one of the most popular pieces of holiday decor. To stray a bit from the norm, there are these simple handcrafted nutcrackers made of natural wood and faux sherpa for a Scandinavian-inspired touch.

A botanical arrangement

Real or faux winter botanicals add lush beauty. This hand-carved marble vase holds a faux cypress and berry leaf bunch to make a lavish arrangement with pops of red. It can be placed on your mantel or used as a centerpiece.

A snowflake pattern candle

These unscented pillar candles feature an intricate red snowflake design. Place them on antiqued brass candle plates for a simple flare or surround them with a metallic star wire garland for opulence.

A Nativity set

Nativity sets are often passed down from one generation to the next. This hand-painted set of a shepherd and stable animals will help you create your own tradition.

An intricate tealight holder

Tealights by themselves may not be visible enough on a Christmas mantel, but with this laser-cut metal tealight holder, you'll feel transported to a frosty evergreen forest. It holds four to five tealights, creating an inviting and shimmering glow from behind the tree silhouettes.

Faux snow

With artificial snow, you can dust the rooftops of a winter village scene, add it to the bottom of a glass vase with twinkle lights, or scatter it across your mantel to create a bed of soft snow.

A discreet lighter for convenience

Lighting the candles on your mantel is usually the last touch needed to make your decor pop. We love this convenient flameless lighter that can be tucked behind other decor. Just be sure to place it away from any lit candles.