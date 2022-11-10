Read full article on original website
Elon Musk shoots down report that Tesla will export China-made cars to the US
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday denied a Reuters report that the electric vehicle manufacturer was considering exporting its cars made in China to the United States. In characteristically brief fashion, Musk replied "False" in response to a Reuters story: "Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States." The company...
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found in possession of box cutter
A Frontier Airlines passenger took a box cutter onto a plane headed to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the airline says.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
'Yellowstone' director Taylor Sheridan reacts to claims show is 'anti-woke': 'Really?'
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan defends series against critics suggesting the show is "anti-woke" and is a "red-state show," ahead of the season five premiere.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: federal prosecutors seeking 15 years for Theranos fraud
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison for lying to investors and putting patients' safety at risk.
Ford, GM, Hyundai named 'Best for Vets'
Ford, GM and Hyundai were among the 175 companies that made the Military Times "Best for Vets" list for 2022, which highlights companies that support veteran employment.
Rail strike threat escalates as third union rejects deal
A third rail union's members have rejected a deal with freight railroads, increasing the chances of a nationwide strike that could cripple the economy.
Jeff Bezos advises to 'take some risk off the table,' says economy currently 'does not look great'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday offered some advice to individuals and small business owners as he noted the economy "does not look great right now." Bezos told CNN he "didn’t know" whether the U.S. is "technically in a recession," noting some economists "argue over that" and "have certain technical definitions."
FTX faces criminal probe in Bahamas after company collapses, loses $1 billion in crypto
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX is facing a criminal inquiry in the Bahamas after the company filed for bankruptcy and essentially collapsed last week. FTX, co-founded by former crypto billionaire and top Democratic donor Sam Bankman-Fried, reported that roughly $1 billion in crypto funds had vanished due to "unauthorized transactions." The company is based in the Bahamas and filed for bankruptcy last week, leading to an investigation from the country's securities commission, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office, scoring second-biggest opening of the year
It was a big weekend at the box office for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," raking in more than $180 million in ticket sales across the United States and Canada, per The Walt Disney Co. The film was viewed in more than 4,396 theaters across North America, bringing in $84 million...
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns
FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
FedEx to furlough drivers just as Christmas season begins
FedEx Freight, the company’s less-than-truckload arm unit, says an unspecified number of its employees will be furloughed in early December to match lower-than-expected demand. The furloughs will last around three months. During this time, workers will still receive health benefits and may file for unemployment benefits with the state.
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
Nicole aftermath: Florida airports announce reopening plans
Following the severe weather impacts of the deadly Tropical Depression Nicole, Florida airports have begun to resume service. Some were damaged in the storm.
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
Stuart Varney: Trump is 'dragging the Republican Party into the mud... again'
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses former President Trump's attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid the GOP's lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections, arguing the former president is "dragging the Republican Party into the mud." STUART VARNEY: Last night, Donald Trump issued...
Bizarre fatal high speed Tesla crash in China sparks police probe
A harrowing crash caught on security cameras shows a Tesla Model Y accelerating through a city in China, striking several vehicles causing at least two fatalities.
Biden official throws cold water on report of waning inflation: 'We have a ways to go'
Americans shouldn't read too much into the slight dip in inflation in October, a top official at President Biden's Federal Reserve said Monday. Inflation spiked throughout 2022.
