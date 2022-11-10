Veterans Day celebrations start with arrival of Marines and sailors in New York

Veterans Day celebrations kick off in New York City 02:18

NEW YORK -- Friday is Veterans Day , and here in New York there's a weeklong celebration honoring our brave men and women.

There are two ships in New York harbor now carrying hundreds of sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard.

On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went aboard the USS Arlington, an amphibious assault ship.

Chopper 2 took a bird's-eye view of the Arlington, which just completed a seven-month deployment to Europe and is now here for the week on the Hudson River.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Lawrence Lawson is also here. Its home port is Cape May, New Jersey.

The Arlington is the third ship of the Navy named for Arlington, Virginia, which is where The Pentagon is located, and the crash site of American Airlines Flight 77 on 9/11. Limestone from the Pentagon is on display in the ship's museum.

"9/11 and the events that happened afterwards, it's really hallowed ground for us, and so it's always a privilege to come here. New Yorkers are the best," said Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander of the Navy's Mid Atlantic Region.

There are more than 600 servicemembers here for the Veterans Day Parade, a wreath laying ceremony, the Giants' "Salute to Service" game, and they will be volunteering at the New York State Veterans Home in Queens.

"I'm back in my city and, like, all the love people are giving you is great," said Marine Corps Pfc. Lucas Oliveira of Astoria.

"Been admiring the United States Navy right from my childhood and it's a dream come true," Navy Seaman Edidiong Nyoh said.

"I just liked the idea of serving my country and doing something greater," added Marine Corps Pfc. Moriah Hollander.

Thursday is also the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. To mark the occasion a cake-cutting ceremony was held in the morning.

Gainer spoke with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, a Navy veteran who was raised in Hell's Kitchen and also Queens.

"These proud sailors and Marines, they serve our nation. And we have a responsibility to support them in every possible way and to say thank you to them. And there's no better way to honor the over 200,000 Marines serving in our Marine Corps on Veterans Day Weekend, on the 247th birthday celebration of the Marine Corps, than to simply bring them to this town and say thank you to them," Del Toro said. "And we respect the American people and the support they provide to our Navy and Marine Corps team, and that support needs to continue in a very special way."

