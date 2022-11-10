Read full article on original website
New York-style pizzeria with square pies to open in downtown Dallas
There's a new pizzeria opening in downtown Dallas: Called Pizza Leila, it's a former ghost kitchen making the leap to its own real-deal location at 2111 Flora St. #120, on the retail floor of the Atelier Luxury Apartments.According to a release, it'll open in January 2023, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery 7 days a week.Pizza Leila is part of NL Group, the hospitality group from Tim McEneny, and previously operated out of the kitchen of its sibling Sloane’s Corner, the cosmopolitan restaurant at 2001 Ross Ave. where award-winning chef Ji Kang presides.Now it shall have its own kitchen from which...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Dallas-Fort Worth with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. North Texans are the lucky ones on January 24 January 24, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance...
Award-winning Dallas vegan chef opens TLC 'tastes like chicken' cafe
A new vegan cafe has debuted in Richardson from an award-winning chef. Called TLC Vegan Cafe, it's from vegan chef Troy Gardner, and it opened at 1930 N. Coit Rd. #140 on November 11.It's in the space previously occupied by Reverie Bakeshop, the vegan and gluten-free bakery, which relocated to 980 Coit Rd. in June. With seating for about 30, TLC will have dine-in service plus a market for sandwiches and other grab-and-go items.The Cafe is an evolution from TLC Vegan Kitchen, the ghost kitchen concept Gardner founded during the pandemic at Revolving Kitchen in Garland.TLC Vegan Kitchen was voted...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Holiday parties are popping up early, with one local brewery hosting one of the first Christmas-themed soirees of the season. There are also wine dinners aplenty, including one that comes with five glorious courses of truffle-infused dishes. Also on the list: an Asian cooking class, a famous cookbook author chat, and an anniversary party where everyone is encouraged to wear white.Monday, November 14Staglin Wine Dinner at GemmaThe modern American bistro on Henderson Avenue invites wine lovers for a five-course dinner paired with California’s Staglin wines. Two Chardonnays and two Cabernet Sauvignons will be paired with jumbo lump crab salad, fall...
Holiday gifting is in the bag at Dallas' Inwood Village
No matter how much you love a retail therapy session, holiday shopping doesn’t always have quite the same mood-boosting effect. But it’s time for that to change.Give yourself the gift of stress-free shopping at Inwood Village, where you can make your list and check it twice — but only shop once.Bring on the season’s cheer with this guide that’s stocked with goods for anyone on that list.For the guys in your lifeFather, brother, friend, partner… there is not one among them for whom J. Hilburn would not be a good fit — literally.The custom and ready-to-wear men’s apparel company has...
Dallas founder of Chili's to open new Loop 9 BBQ restaurant in Grand Prairie
A Dallas famous F&B guy is opening another restaurant. Called Loop 9 BBQ, it's a new BBQ concept featuring prime brisket from Larry Lavine, the founder of Chili's, and it's opening in Grand Prairie in early 2023.According to a release, it'll be one of the first restaurant to go into EpicCentral, the 172-acre entertainment center off Highway 161 that's home to Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, The Summit recreation center for adults ages 50+, The Epic, Playgrand Adventures, five lakes, a grand lawn, and boardwalk.Loop 9 BBQ describes itself as a Texas barbecue restaurant serving prime...
CMT Awards' Texas debut tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Texas will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023. Big news for country music fans: During Carrie Underwood's sold-out show in Austin on November 2, CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini came on stage to announce that the CMT Music Awards will come to the city's new Moody Center next year. Airing Sunday, April 2, 2023, the fan-voted awards ceremony...
It's all about people getting promoted in this Dallas city news roundup
This roundup of news around Dallas is perfect for those who are more about the who than the what. It's dominated by appointments including a new interim director at Dallas Love Field, and a new honcho at Habitat For Humanity.Here's a people-centric version of what happened in Dallas this week:New at Love FieldPatrick Carreno has been appointed Interim Director of Aviation to oversee Dallas Love Field, Dallas Executive Airport, and the Dallas Vertiport. He replaces Director Mark Duebner, who retired after an interminable 27 years.Carreno most previously served as Assistant Director of Operations and joined the team in December 2021....
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of EnchantEnchant powers up...
Beachy tiki-styled bar to surf into Downtown Plano, pina coladas in hand
Surf's up in Plano with a fun new venue coming soon: Called Coco Beach, it's a tiki-themed bar and restaurant diving into historic Downtown Plano, with an opening targeted for December. It's located at 1032 E. 15th St., in what was most recently a failed location of the Zalat Pizza chain but was at one time the Queen of Hearts magic shop at the corner of Avenue K. Coco Beach is from Jacqulyn Hrna, an enthusiastic entrepreneur with experience in both the real estate and bar industries, who wanted to open something that celebrates her love for the beach. "When I saw that...
10 Dallas fall charity luncheons inviting A-list stars to the table
Dallas luncheons are rolling out the red carpet for A-list stars appearing as keynote speakers. Here are some of the biggest star-studded events.Family Place Trailblazer Awards Luncheon ft. Christina Ricci, September 23Each Moment Matters Luncheon ft. Melissa Gilbert, September 23Community Partners of Dallas presents Chick Lit Luncheon, September 30Community Partners of Dallas will highlight entrepreneur, supermodel, and Emmy Award winner Tyra Banks as the featured speaker of the 16th annual Chick Lit Luncheon.Texas Women’s Foundation Luncheon ft. Allyson Felix, October 6Austin Street Center Humble Beginnings Luncheon ft. Laura and Barbara Bush, October 14A Writer’s Garden: Tales from Highclere Castle ft. Lady Carnarvon, October 18Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Fiesta, October 20Baylor Celebrating Women Luncheon ft. Patricia Arquette, October 21New Friends New Life Luncheon ft. Julia Ormand, November 4Council for Life presents Celebrating Life Luncheon ft. Jim Caviezel, November 14
New MiniLuxe mobile nail service brings the popular Dallas salon right to your home
An acclaimed Dallas-area nail studio is now delivering manis and pedis straight to customers' doors: MiniLuxe has launched a digital platform called MiniLuxe Anywhere for nail services to-go in DFW."We are thrilled to be expanding the reach of Miniluxe Anywhere in the Dallas metropolitan area," says Ting Ting Guo, GM Head of MiniLuxe Anywhere. "We hope our new digital platform will better serve the local audience by making nailcare more accessible and convenient, anywhere they are.” Services offered include:No-Polish, Basic, Signature, and Gel Manicures ($25-$50)No-Polish, Basic, Signature, and Gel Pedicures ($36-$60)Add-ons like callus treatments, French finish, deluxe massage, performance polish,...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend across Dallas will start with a Christmas-themed event, but another holiday - Veterans Day - will be at the center of two other events on the list. Other choices include two new local theater productions, concerts in a variety of genres, comedy, magic, a long-awaited movie, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the ArboretumHoliday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed to get...
Vivid new mural in Deep Ellum Dallas is from a world-famous artist
Deep Ellum is home to a new mural from a world-famous graffiti artist. Entitled: Texas Tantrum Trots and Pals, it's from Ron English, dubbed the "Godfather of street art," who is known for his vivid colors and irreverent approach that draws from pop culture, comic book superheroes, advertising, graffiti, and politics. Commissioned by Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, this large-scale mural measuring 1,728 square feet is on the southwest corner of Good Latimer and Elm Street, in the same building that will soon be a location of Velvet Taco. The mural runs alongside the building facing Good Latimer. English works in...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
Sprouts supermarket in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood has an opening date
In the latest supermarket news, there's an opening date for the newest Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Dallas.Located in the Lakewood-ish area at the Hillside Village center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. #322, it's opening on November 18. A release says that they'll host a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning at 6:45 am. Oooh, that's a tad early.But there'll be opening-themed events all weekend. To wit:Friday, the first 250 shoppers will receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands.Saturday, beginning at 7 am, the first 200 guests will receive a golden envelope filled with coupons.A caramel apple...
Crafty cafe brings in veteran chef for new opening near Galleria Dallas
A popular breakfast-and-lunch cafe in Frisco is about to get a bigger sibling: The Nest Cafe, known for its avocado toast, benedicts, and craft coffee program, will open a location across from Galleria Dallas, where it will reprise its fresh renditions of breakfast and brunch, along with something extra: dinner and a full bar, as well. Called The Nest Craft, it will open at 5217 Alpha Rd. #155, part of a newly divided space in what used to be, many eons ago, a location of Restoration Hardware. Founder Andrew Jin is planning a soft opening this week, starting with breakfast and...
Dallas architecture firm nabs top floor of cool MCM Meadows Building
A Dallas design firm has snagged the top floor of an iconic building: SHM Architects, PLLC, has leased a 12,218-square-foot space at the historic Meadows Building at Energy Square, located at 5646 Milton St., relocating from their offices at 4514 Travis St. in the Knox District.According to Michael Griffin of Transwestern Real Estate Services, who with Ethan Minter represented the tenant, SHM needed "a space that is both larger and inspiring.""The penthouse space of the iconic mid-century modern Meadows Building, with massive balconies and a jewel box of glass in every direction, was the perfect solution," Griffin says in a...
New residential high-rise will overlook 75 near Uptown Dallas and Knox
A residential high-rise has broken ground off US-75 between Uptown and Knox-Henderson, that's a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company.Called The Oliver, it'll be a 19-story apartment building with 351 units, located within a bigger development called The Central, on the northeast corner of US-75 and Haskell Avenue in the space best known as the former site of the Leaning Tower.According to a release, it'll open in 2025.In bullet form:The Central is a huge 27-acre complex from De La Vega Development with office, residential, and retail.The Oliver is one part of the Central and is...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
