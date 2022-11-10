‘Snow What?’: Boulder announces new names for snowplows
BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — “Snowba Fett,” “Grateful Sled” and “Plowerina” are reporting for duty in Boulder this winter.
The City of Boulder announced the 10 winning names for its snowplows as part of the city’s second annual snowplow naming contest. The names were picked from more than 40 entries.
Elementary school students in Boulder were asked to submit their favorite names for the city’s snowplows.
“Inspiring creativity around a routine topic like snow clearing is a fun and impactful way to connect with our younger community members,” said City of Boulder Business Services Supervisor Rene Lopez. “We hope to bring this contest back again and again.”These 12 Colorado wines named to 2022 Governor’s Cup Collection
Without further ado, the winning names are:
- Snow What?
- Snow-caccino
- Snowba Fett
- Flurry
- Frostasaurus
- Snow Monster
- Winter Wonder
- Grateful Sled
- Plowerina
- and Katy
The winning names will be featured on 10 city snowplows for the 2022-2023 snow season. The winners will also be invited to take a photo with the snowplow they named.
