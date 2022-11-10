ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
HUTCHINSON, KS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS

Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The next stop on the Taste of Wichita: Doma

Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is still going on until November 13. For our next stop, we visited Doma. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. Selfishly, I wanted to go there to do a Dining by the Alphabet visit with my daughter and also introduce my extended family to one of my favorite restaurants.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drivers, road crews prepare for first snow of the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – For one reason or another, Wichita drivers were not excited about the first snow of the year Monday. "I've got a good den at home that I can hide out in," said Bob Epperson. "Well, I wasn't happy about it," said Lorraine Foos. Foos says...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Winter system brings accumulating snow to KAKEland

The snow started early Monday morning across Southwest Kansas. By 5AM, blowing snow was visible on our Garden City Co-op Camera. The snow will gradually slide east through the day Monday. The snow is expected to reach North Central Kansas by late morning and South Central Kansas during the early to mid afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area

A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS

