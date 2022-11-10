Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
A local restaurateur on the rise is taking over the cafe space at the Wichita Art Museum
The last day for Latour’s Muse Cafe was this weekend.
Kansas Humane Society hosting puppy adoption event
The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption event Tuesday.
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS
Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
wichitabyeb.com
The next stop on the Taste of Wichita: Doma
Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is still going on until November 13. For our next stop, we visited Doma. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. Selfishly, I wanted to go there to do a Dining by the Alphabet visit with my daughter and also introduce my extended family to one of my favorite restaurants.
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
KAKE TV
Wichita drivers, road crews prepare for first snow of the year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – For one reason or another, Wichita drivers were not excited about the first snow of the year Monday. "I've got a good den at home that I can hide out in," said Bob Epperson. "Well, I wasn't happy about it," said Lorraine Foos. Foos says...
Wichita, are you ready for the snow and cold?
All you need to know to be prepared for cold weather in the coming days.
3 pets killed in house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department said three pets were killed in a house fire Monday south of downtown.
KAKE TV
Winter system brings accumulating snow to KAKEland
The snow started early Monday morning across Southwest Kansas. By 5AM, blowing snow was visible on our Garden City Co-op Camera. The snow will gradually slide east through the day Monday. The snow is expected to reach North Central Kansas by late morning and South Central Kansas during the early to mid afternoon.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
kfdi.com
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Zoo to Kick-Off “12 Days of Giveaways” Next Week
The Sedgwick County Zoo will start off the holiday season with “12 Days of Giveaways,” beginning Friday, Nov. 18th. Different prizes will be given away each day, leading to the Ultimate Prize Package to be given away on Day 12 of the event. The Zoo will offer multiple...
Longtime automobile dealer Mike Steven dies: ‘Something’s missing around here’
For most of last week, there was a table reserved at the Candle Club for someone who would not be coming to use it.
A list of Wichita restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2022
Many local restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for veterans on Friday, which is Veterans Day
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
