Panama City Beach, FL

Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays.

You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair.

Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort in Panama City Beach.

Clothes, jewelry, and specialty foods are just a few of the items out for purchase at this year’s fair.

Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend

The weekend festivities kick off Thursday night with a preview party at 6 p.m. followed by a live auction ending at 8:45 p.m.

“We have a value of over $60,000 in our auction this year, we have fantastic live auction items,” Holly Fair Chair Monica Cramer said. “We have a Louis Vuitton purse, we have a beautiful ladies’ watch from Maharaja’s, and a great patio set from Panhandle Patio.”

Tickets to the Holly Fair can be purchased at the door. Proceeds go back to the community.

The preview party costs $60 to attend and includes champagne, shopping, and the live auction.

If you just want to shop this weekend, a one-day ticket costs $10.

Santa will be at the Holly Fair to make crafts with the kids on Sunday.

WMBB

WMBB

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

