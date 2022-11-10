ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Tarentum Army veteran gets new roof donated

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
Just a day before Veterans Day, Army veteran Kenneth Snead got help with a new roof on his Tarentum home that he said was desperately needed.

“I actually was looking at not staying here and moving, finding a different location if I couldn’t get the roof repaired,” said Snead.

The project was made possible through the nationwide program Purple Heart Homes.

“It’s great,” said Snead. “It shows there are people out here who truly care about one another.”

NASCO construction and Owens Corning teamed up to make the project happen free of cost for Snead, who served 11 years in the Army and National Guard.

“Who wouldn’t want to help a veteran? Obviously, they’re deserving of any help in any situation,” said Jerry Nasseri, the owner of NASCO Roofing and Construction.

“I think we need to do everything we can for our veterans and thank them for the service they provided for years,” said Al Yoklic, the area sales manager for Owens Corning.

Completing the project the day before Veterans Day was merely a coincidence, but everyone involved agreed it couldn’t have come at a more fitting time.

“I couldn’t have planned this any better,” said Snead. “I just hope a lot of veterans maybe see this and if they need help, get the help that I got.”

