Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse
The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
Lakers still pushing to acquire a familiar trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help that they can get this season with the team getting off to an awful 3-10 start. If it was not for Dyson Daniels and a miracle Matt Ryan buzzer-beater, this Lakers team would be 2-11. Regardless, the New Orleans Pelicans still like their chances of getting a top pick in 2023.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans (Back Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams on Tuesday)
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans square off in a battle of the two top picks in the 2019 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson go head-to-head for the first time in a few seasons since Zion didn’t suit up last year with a foot injury.
Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Tuesday, November 15)
Eight Top 25 teams in the latest college basketball AP Poll rankings take the court this Tuesday night, with three of the top seven in the country all in the same building for the State Farm Champions Classic. In the early matchup at 7 p.m. ET, No. 4 Kentucky (2-0)...
Mystics’ Mike Thibault Retires From Coaching, Will Become Team’s GM
The winningest coach in WNBA history will pass the baton to his son, Eric, who has worked on staff with him for the last 10 seasons.
Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
The likelihood of a Bills-Vikings Super Bowl LVII matchup, according to experts
After the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the odds of the two making Super Bowl LVII have increased. After watching the unexpected overtime thriller between the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings, NFL fans and analysts quickly dubbed the Week 10 game as the “Game of The Year.”
Cardinals: Former MLB GM calls Jordan Walker a superstar for 2023
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker has caught the eye of those nationally and could be a superstar as early as 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals are on the hunt for a big bat to add to their lineup in 2023, and former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that top prospect Jordan Walker will be that next season.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
567K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0