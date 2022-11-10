ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family hosts holiday ornament drive for children

By Ben Mitchell
COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 2022 Regan’s Act of Kindness Ornament Drive is underway. The Shetsky family is collecting new, unwrapped Christmas ornaments to give to children and babies at the Albany Medical Center and the Fairview Hospital this holiday season.

Regan’s Act of Kindness was created after Regan Shetsky passed away at the age of three in January 2017 after being hit by a car in a nursery parking lot. Since then, Regan’s family has focused on paying it forward and building or improving playgrounds and gardens and providing children with safe and fun spaces.

For more information about Regan’s Act of Kindness and upcoming projects and events, click here . New, unwrapped ornaments can be dropped off through November 23 at the following locations during business hours:

  • Applebees – 420 Fairview Ave, Hudson
  • Bert’s Inn – 4221 County Route 7, Craryville
  • Cross Eyed Owl Gift Shop – 3143 U.S. Highway 9 STE 8
  • Genet Elementary School – 29 Englewood Ave, East Greenbush
  • The Isabelle School of Dance – 1 Springhurst Drive, East Greenbush
  • Kneller (Hennessy) Insurance – 3030 Main St., Valatie
  • RCS High School – 2025 Rt. 9W Ravena
  • Shear Images – 51 Church St., Chatham
  • Tonya’s House of Hair – 9030 Rte. 22, Hillsdale
