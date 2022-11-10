Read full article on original website
Could missile strikes in Poland pull US into war with Russia?
Will stray Russian missiles hitting Poland draw US military and NATO into direct conflict with Russia?
Democrats Aren’t Fond Of The Prospect Of Another Netanyahu Government
After losing his spot as Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has made a comeback and is expected to get the spot again, but why do the Democrats in America have such a problem with it?. Netanyahu’s coalition has been plagued by criticism from many Democrats and left-wing Jewish groups....
World Population Hits 8 Billion
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) – The United Nations says the world’s population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday. The projection came in a U.N. report released in July that said much of the growth expected between now and 2050 is coming from just eight countries. Half of...
