Woman found dead in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
Man arrested in connection with Granada Hills overdoses
LOS ANGELES - One man has been arrested in connection with the overdoses of five people in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend according to officials. Ludwin Henriquez, 28, of Granada Hills was arrested Monday and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of...
Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department. Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police. A man was arrested last week for a series of Culver City armed robberies in which...
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on Sixth Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - Police Monday sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of...
Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood
Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Missing 25-year-old Simi Valley mother found dead in Antelope Valley; ex-husband arrested
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The body of a missing Simi Valley mother who had been missing since last week was found in the Antelope Valley Sunday, according to officials, and her ex-husband has been arrested as the primary suspect in connection with her death. Rachel Castillo, 25, was last seen...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica
Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
Jury convicts serial speeder who hit woman at nearly 100 mph, never asked if she was ok
SANTA ANA - A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
5 hospitalized in unknown condition after possible overdose in Granada Hills, LAFD says
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills after possible drug overdoses.
