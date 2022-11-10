ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester’s Salvation Army launches 2022 Red Kettle Campaign

By Gio Battaglia, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGSrZ_0j68qSLk00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle Campaign Thursday at Marketplace Mall.

The Salvation Army has held this holiday tradition for more than 150 years in an effort to bring those in need meals, shelter, and other necessities.

The non-profit organization said its goal for 2022 is to raise $365,000 for families in need.

To reach that goal, the Salvation Army says they need the help of 8,000 community members to volunteer to ring bells from now until Christmas Eve.

“The shield behind the shield if you will. Many volunteers come in to help, to help pack, to contribute on the last day or the week prior to, set up the toy shop, get all these things ready. Yeah, we need volunteers. They can call the Salvation Army. We can arrange that,” Salvation Army Coordinator Major Douglas Blurr said.

Throughout the year, The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester provides more than 36,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter.

WROC’s own John and Natalie Kucko will serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs and attended the event.

“The holidays are synonymous with the spirit of giving,” John said. “Natalie and I are excited to ‘ring the bell’ with the Salvation Army in hopes of bringing out the best in our Western New York Community.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

MCC students help refugees get to know Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Monroe Community College are helping refugee children and families get to know the Rochester area. MCC Phi Theta Kappa students hosted “Come Play with PTK”, an evening of fun activities and networking to help build a more inclusive community. They played board games, colored and watched chemistry demonstrations. Organizers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9

It's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:. Maribeth Weed, administrator at Community Food Cupboard of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic

Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester. You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
ROCHESTER, NY
Campus Times

The Pawsitive Cafe, Rochester’s first cat cafe

At a time when the PAWS (Peers for Animal Wellness and Safety) club is hard at work scheduling at least three sessions per semester where therapy dogs are invited onto campus to serve as emotional support for college students, the demand for stress relief from a grueling onslaught of responsibilities as a young adult is high. College students everywhere are seeking furry companions or not-so-furry companions to comfort them. (see: the fish in a small aquarium that residential life policies allow) The school boasts a number of student-run Instagram pages like @urgroundhogs, @squirrels_of_uofr_, and several dedicated towards the infamous quad fox. There’s a demand to see and interact with animals as a way of seeking comfort. These animals serve as an emotional support for students pulling their hair out over midterms.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations

New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy