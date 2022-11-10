At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

Read full article on original website
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
Atlantic Storm With Cyclone Potential Has New York, East Coast in Its Path
Residents in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and throughout New England are in the five-day outlook.
2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way
Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing. On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today. Lisa, which was downgraded...
Donald Trump Urged to Evacuate Mar-a-Lago Before Hurricane Nicole Hits
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to soon make landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Lisa Nears Hurricane Strength, Landfall Wednesday Afternoon
The latest advisory Tuesday night has Lisa at 70 mph, just shy of a Category 1 storm and gaining strength.
Late-season Atlantic tropical activity could pose trouble for US, Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is showing no signs of taking a long winter’s nap just yet. AccuWeather meteorologists say lingering tropical activity is forecast well into November in parts of the Atlantic as well as the Caribbean Sea. The chance that a system near Bermuda could become a tropical depression...
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa as Atlantic hurricane season enters final month
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic to the northeast of Bermuda Tuesday, joining Tropical Storm Lisa in the basin as the Atlantic hurricane season remains quite active despite entering its final month. Lisa, in the western Caribbean Sea, could strike Belize as the sixth hurricane of the 2022...
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
Florida, Georgia Issue Tornado Watch Amid Tropical Storm Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland, Florida and Georgia have issued tornado watches in numerous areas impacted by the storm. Fox Weather reports that on Thursday (November 10th), a risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes due to Tropical Storm Nicole will be focused along the southeast coast. This will be from North Carolina south to Jacksonville, Florida. The storm is notably packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across the Sunshine State. The risk will follow the storm as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Tropical Rainstorm Develops over the Caribbean Sea, Heads Toward the Southeast United States
A tropical rainstorm developed over the Caribbean Sea and is projected to move toward the Southeast United States in the coming days. This is according to meteorologists, who initially forecasted a stormy weather pattern will allow the formation of the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Roads on Verge of Collapsing as Tropical Storm Nicole Batters Florida
Nicole will likely be elevated to a hurricane Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida
A powerful storm packing torrential rain and damaging winds could slam into Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane this week as many residents are still enduring the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
A Tropical Storm And Winter Storm At The Same Time Isn't As Weird As It Sounds
As Nicole soaks the Southeast, a winter storm will hammer the West and Northern Plains. Tropical cyclones and winter storms have been in progress at the same time in the Lower 48 before. That last happened two years ago. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday...
New tropical threat on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida
While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.
Tropical Storm Has 'High' Chance of Forming, Path Aimed at Florida: NOAA
This comes just six weeks after the deadly Hurricane Ian crushed Florida's southwest coast.
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall as winter strikes Upper Midwest
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall as blizzard conditions impact the Upper Midwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
The Most Destructive Storms in US History
Residents along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina faced hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge this week after Hurricane Ian made its first landfall west of Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg areas are also experiencing severe flooding and hurricane winds. Many of the region’s more than 4 […]
