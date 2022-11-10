ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

 5 days ago
People

2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing. On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today. Lisa, which was downgraded...
Outsider.com

Florida, Georgia Issue Tornado Watch Amid Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland, Florida and Georgia have issued tornado watches in numerous areas impacted by the storm. Fox Weather reports that on Thursday (November 10th), a risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes due to Tropical Storm Nicole will be focused along the southeast coast. This will be from North Carolina south to Jacksonville, Florida. The storm is notably packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across the Sunshine State. The risk will follow the storm as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard.
GEORGIA STATE
AccuWeather

New tropical threat on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida

While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Destructive Storms in US History

Residents along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina faced hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge this week after Hurricane Ian made its first landfall west of Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg areas are also experiencing severe flooding and hurricane winds.  Many of the region’s more than 4 […]
GEORGIA STATE

