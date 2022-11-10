ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man fatally shot near 29th and Villard, investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 29th and Villard Monday, Nov. 14. Authorities say the victim, an unidentified adult male, was fatally shot around 1:49 p.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood

A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting

A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police officer shoots man, woman's body found

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot a 31-year-old man inside a home. Police say they responded to a welfare check near North Avenue and Booth Street. According to police, the man allowed the officer inside the home. That's when the 24-year-old officer noticed a body inside the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals

SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt

MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12. Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
MILWAUKEE, WI

