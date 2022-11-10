Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCPewaukee, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
14-year-old among injured following double shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said two people were injured in a shooting near 22nd and Wells Monday night.
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.
CBS 58
Man fatally shot near 29th and Villard, investigation underway
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 29th and Villard Monday, Nov. 14. Authorities say the victim, an unidentified adult male, was fatally shot around 1:49 p.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone...
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
wtmj.com
Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood
A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
Home invasion victim says burglars beat him with a gun before leaving with $70
The homeowner says he emptied his wallet and all the coin jars on his dresser, combining for all the money inside the home. Ultimately, he says the three burglars left with $70.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting
A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shoots man, woman's body found
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot a 31-year-old man inside a home. Police say they responded to a welfare check near North Avenue and Booth Street. According to police, the man allowed the officer inside the home. That's when the 24-year-old officer noticed a body inside the...
WISN
Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12. Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
Woman in critical condition following stabbing near 38th and Lloyd
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman injured. A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh
A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh Friday night. Milwaukee police say it happened around 12:50 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
Comments / 1