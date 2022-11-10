Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks up on cooling inflation, but trading is still shaky
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are up Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected, though a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P...
Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The...
Comments / 0