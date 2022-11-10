Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 08:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain within Moderate Flood Stage this week with little change in level. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Tuesday was 5.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.1 Tue 8 am 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within Moderate flood stage through the week with a very slow decline. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Tuesday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Tue 7 am 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1
Flood Warning issued for Gurabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-15 16:45:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gurabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Gurabo. * WHEN...Until 445 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM AST, River gauge reports indicated that Rio Gurabo is close to moderate flood stage. In addition, emergency managers reported that road 941 was impassable due to the flood waters from the river. Run off from the previous heavy rainfall across Juncos and Las Piedras will maintain the river in Gurabo above flood stage for the next few hours.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
