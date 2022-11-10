ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Champions Classic, Kentucky vs. Michigan State: The Matchups

Kentucky and Michigan State will tip off the annual Champions Classic at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, marking one of the biggest games of the still-young college basketball season. And while this year's game doesn't coincide with college hoops' opening night, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of questions for both teams to answer.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Cinco preguntas: Michigan OL Andrew Gentry talks mission trip, Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football earned an important commitment last winter when Andrew Gentry enrolled with the program. Gentry, a four-star prospect from the class of 2020, had signed a Letter of Intent with Virginia before embarking on a mission trip. Two years and a coaching change later, the offensive lineman reconsidered, and the Wolverines were the beneficiaries. Though his football career had been paused during his service work, Gentry quickly impressed Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches, and he earned his first playing time earlier this month at right tackle against Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Know Your Opponent: Michigan State

Kentucky’s return to Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Field House, where it was stunned by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64 last March, will come Tuesday night when it faces off with Michigan State in the Champions Classic at 7:00 p.m. EST. The meeting will be...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Spartans in the NFL: Week 10

Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy