Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
Michigan teammates, coaches talk Mazi Smith’s impact: 'One of the best'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The hype for Mazi Smith’s 2022 season began with comments from teammates and coaches in fall camp, and it reached new highs in mid-August as the Michigan defensive tackle was dubbed the biggest physical “freak” in college football. Ten games into the...
Champions Classic, Kentucky vs. Michigan State: The Matchups
Kentucky and Michigan State will tip off the annual Champions Classic at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, marking one of the biggest games of the still-young college basketball season. And while this year's game doesn't coincide with college hoops' opening night, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of questions for both teams to answer.
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Kentucky: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State's next game might not feature the exciting location of Friday's loss to Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, but it does feature the same caliber of opponent. The Spartans will get back to work on Tuesday night against No. 4-ranked Kentucky in the Champions Classic. MSU's one-point loss...
Cinco preguntas: Michigan OL Andrew Gentry talks mission trip, Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football earned an important commitment last winter when Andrew Gentry enrolled with the program. Gentry, a four-star prospect from the class of 2020, had signed a Letter of Intent with Virginia before embarking on a mission trip. Two years and a coaching change later, the offensive lineman reconsidered, and the Wolverines were the beneficiaries. Though his football career had been paused during his service work, Gentry quickly impressed Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches, and he earned his first playing time earlier this month at right tackle against Rutgers.
Know Your Opponent: Michigan State
Kentucky’s return to Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Field House, where it was stunned by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64 last March, will come Tuesday night when it faces off with Michigan State in the Champions Classic at 7:00 p.m. EST. The meeting will be...
Four-star TE set to visit Gophers
Saline (Mich.) TE Dylan Mesman heads to Minnesota this weekend. Gophers have offered and he used to live in the state.
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
'I haven't had contact with any of them': Michigan, USC rumors took Allen by surprise
IOWA CITY — It wasn't about how poorly they played on special teams. It wasn't about how inept the offense looked. And it wasn't even about how they blew a chance to re-enter the Big Ten West Divison race with two games remaining. The most popular topic surrounding the...
Spartans in the NFL: Week 10
Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
