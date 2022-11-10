ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football earned an important commitment last winter when Andrew Gentry enrolled with the program. Gentry, a four-star prospect from the class of 2020, had signed a Letter of Intent with Virginia before embarking on a mission trip. Two years and a coaching change later, the offensive lineman reconsidered, and the Wolverines were the beneficiaries. Though his football career had been paused during his service work, Gentry quickly impressed Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches, and he earned his first playing time earlier this month at right tackle against Rutgers.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 57 MINUTES AGO