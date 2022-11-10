Read full article on original website
GIDDINGS CHAMBER TO HOST SIP & SHOP CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Giddings Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a Sip & Shop Christmas Market. The event is going to be held next Sunday, from 10am-4pm, at the Silos on 77 located at 1031 County Road 223. The Christmas Market will include handmade jewelry, candles, soap & bath products,...
TWO TOPICS OF DISCUSSION FOR KWHI COMMUNITY CORNER
Two events will be among the topics of discussion on tomorrow (Tuesday) morning’s edition of the KWHI Community Corner. Amanda Klehm is going to talk about the 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market which is being held Saturday at the Washington County Expo. Meanwhile, Kay Neuendorff is going to discuss...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES BOARDWORKS SUITE
The Brenham School Board held a relatively short meeting Monday night. At the meeting, they approved the Boardworks K-12 Suite. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin said he always gets asked by teachers if they could have extra support material for the subjects they are teaching. The Boardworks material fills that gap and he reminded everyone that it is a resource, not a program.
ROSALES FAMILY MEDICAL EXPENSES FUNDRAISER ON WEDNESDAY
The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru fundraiser for the Rosales family coming up on Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle’s daughter, Faith, who is just two years old, was injured in a terrible accident and had to be life flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital.
BELLVILLE SURVEYING TO DETERMINE INTEREST IN BOND ISSUE
Bellville ISD has sent out surveys to the community regarding a new bond issue for the district. They are trying to see if it would be in favor of a $55 million bond package that includes $46.5 million for a new junior high school. The package would also include changing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD TO MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors will discuss a handful of items at their next meeting. One of the agenda items is for the Chief Appraiser to appoint members to an agricultural advisory board. The purpose of the board is to advise the Chief Appraiser on the valuation...
BURTON FFA COMPETES AT BLINN COLLEGE
20 Burton FFA members competed Friday at the Bluebonnet District LDE contest at Blinn College. In Senior Skills, Zane Aschenbeck, Vicente Veliz, Dawson Rudloff, and James Alvarado finished in 2nd place, advancing to the Area round. In Greenhand Skills, Kolbie Parker, Aerynn Huntsman, Matthew Roemer, and Amaya Williams finished in...
BLINN BOARD TO DISCUSS RE-DISTRICT RESOLUTION AND MAP
The Blinn College Board of Trustees will be holding their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday morning. One of the items scheduled for the meeting is to adopt the final re-districting resolution and the map for the Board of Trustees Precincts. Currently, the board is made up of four precinct representatives,...
FINAL TAX PROTEST HEARINGS START THIS WEEK
The Appraisal Review Board of Washington County are holding their final protest hearings of the year this week. The hearings began this (Monday) morning, and will continue Wednesday and Friday at 8:30am each day at the Washington County Tax Appraisal Office at 1301 Niebhur Street. Agenda items include:. Hearing scheduled...
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court has a short agenda for their next meeting on Tuesday. One of the items is to approve the selling of surplus county property through Gov-Deals, the County’s online Auction Service. Most of these involved old county vehicles that were used in various departments. They...
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Aggies react to Abbott victory
With over 98% of the votes in and Greg Abbott ahead of Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, the incumbent will hold his Texas governor seat for another term. With 59.7% of Brazos County reportedly voting for Abbott and 38.5% voting for O’Rourke, Texas A&M students shared their feelings about the gubernatorial election results.
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect, Deuntae Damon of College Station, was safely taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
POLICE RESPOND TO SHOOTOUT SUNDAY
Brenham Police responded Sunday afternoon to an active shootout. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon 3:20, Officers responded to the 200 block of Sheppard Lane in reference to a disturbance involving shots being fired. Initial investigation, revealed that subjects arrived in the area by way of two vehicle and shots were exchanged between parties at the location and those who arrived. A subject in one of the vehicles was shot during the altercation and taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital before being transported to another facility for a serious, but non-life treating injury. The investigation on going, and anyone with knowledge of the event is urged to contact the Brenham Police Department.
