Why it’s Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California

WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven’t been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats.

That’s because of California’s so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot.

In the 15th District, Kevin Mullin and David Canepa are squaring off. In the 34th District Jimmy Gomez is in a race with David Kim. Both feature a Democrat against a Democrat.

None of the races represents a pickup opportunity for that party, which currently controls both seats.

Votes are still being tallied in California and it’s unclear when a winner in each of the campaigns could be declared. A winner in three other such races, including the 16th District race between incumbent Anna Eshoo and Rishi Kumar, was called on Thursday. Eshoo will return to Congress. Others called Thursday include the 29th and 37th Congressional Districts.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap — even if one candidate has claimed victory and others have conceded.

So while AP has not called these four races, because the winning candidate isn’t clear, what is known is that the winner will be a Democrat.

___

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

___

https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections