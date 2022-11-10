ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why it’s Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California

By MIKE CATALINI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven’t been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats.

That’s because of California’s so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot.

In the 15th District, Kevin Mullin and David Canepa are squaring off. In the 34th District Jimmy Gomez is in a race with David Kim. Both feature a Democrat against a Democrat.

None of the races represents a pickup opportunity for that party, which currently controls both seats.

Votes are still being tallied in California and it’s unclear when a winner in each of the campaigns could be declared. A winner in three other such races, including the 16th District race between incumbent Anna Eshoo and Rishi Kumar, was called on Thursday. Eshoo will return to Congress. Others called Thursday include the 29th and 37th Congressional Districts.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap — even if one candidate has claimed victory and others have conceded.

So while AP has not called these four races, because the winning candidate isn’t clear, what is known is that the winner will be a Democrat.

___

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

___

https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races

The 2022 midterm elections will dramatically change the political party makeup of the U.S. Congress, according to experts. Several key races will determine which party will gain control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and determine the course of federal laws over the next four years. Below are...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
KUOW

Democrat Kim Schrier leads WA-08 race after first count

On election night, incumbent Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held a modest lead over Republican challenger Matt Larkin in Washington’s fiercely contested 8th Congressional District race. At a Democratic Party event at The Westin Bellevue, Schrier told supporters there are many more ballots to count, "but at this...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy