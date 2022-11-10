ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Sheriff refuses to let them be!!

If you see an ear-tipped cat, LEAVE IT BE. Do not catch it and take it to animal control. Ear tips do not fair well at Polk Animal Control. Even if it’s friendly, which some ear tips are, they are usually euthanized as “feral and not adoptable”.
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Sheriff is Giving Away Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving

BARTOW — With inflation stubbornly high and many families still recovering from the brutal impact of Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, a lot of families in Central Florida are struggling to pay all their bills and may not have any disposable income during this upcoming holiday season, including for Thanksgiving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again ready to lend them a hand.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Nitrogen Ice Creamery Opens on County Line Road

On a mission to open a frozen dessert franchise, Joel and Nancy Covitz have brought Milkster Nitrogen Creamery to a fast-growing part of southwest Lakeland. It’s in a shopping plaza with a new Publix store at County Line Road and Pipkin Road. The Milkster brand, which started in Michigan...
LAKELAND, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Toys for Tots collection locations

Bring a little joy to a local child in need by donating a new, unopened and unwrapped toy for a girl or boy to any of the locations listed:. The Q, (formerly Suzy Q’s) You can also make a monetary donation at mena-ar.toysfortots.org/ and click the “Donate Local” button.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy