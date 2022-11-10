Read full article on original website
Polk County Sheriff refuses to let them be!!
If you see an ear-tipped cat, LEAVE IT BE. Do not catch it and take it to animal control. Ear tips do not fair well at Polk Animal Control. Even if it’s friendly, which some ear tips are, they are usually euthanized as “feral and not adoptable”.
Metropolitan Ministries gearing up to help families ahead of holidays
Tampa-based non-profit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing for its busy season. Each year, its holiday tents open up to lend help to families facing hardship.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Polk Sheriff is Giving Away Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving
BARTOW — With inflation stubbornly high and many families still recovering from the brutal impact of Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, a lot of families in Central Florida are struggling to pay all their bills and may not have any disposable income during this upcoming holiday season, including for Thanksgiving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again ready to lend them a hand.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 83-Year-Old Hillsborough County Man, Located Safe
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Silver Alert has been canceled as Mr. Rembert was located. He is safe and uninjured. A Silver Alert was been issued for an 83-year-old man missing out of Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Herbert Rembert,
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
Nitrogen Ice Creamery Opens on County Line Road
On a mission to open a frozen dessert franchise, Joel and Nancy Covitz have brought Milkster Nitrogen Creamery to a fast-growing part of southwest Lakeland. It’s in a shopping plaza with a new Publix store at County Line Road and Pipkin Road. The Milkster brand, which started in Michigan...
freelinemediaorlando.com
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Toys for Tots collection locations
Bring a little joy to a local child in need by donating a new, unopened and unwrapped toy for a girl or boy to any of the locations listed:. The Q, (formerly Suzy Q’s) You can also make a monetary donation at mena-ar.toysfortots.org/ and click the “Donate Local” button.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
fox13news.com
Bible verse painted on paid parking spot at Pasco County school isn’t a violation, officials say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds is not sitting right with some staff. It involves her parking space which she personalized by painting a Bible verse on it something Pasco County Schools says they have no problem with. These 10 words are something...
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
Man arrested after shooting, killing guest at New Port Richey house party: PCSO
A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on Saturday night left one person dead at a house party in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing, Runaway Boy Last Seen In Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jayden Huff, a missing-runaway 14-year-old. Deputies say Huff is 5’5”, around 200 lbs., with blonde hair and Blue eyes. Huff was last seen on Nov. 12 around 2 p.m., in the Evolutions Way
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park
TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Elderly woman dies after nearly head-on crash in Polk County, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said an elderly woman died after a nearly head-on crash in Polk County on Sunday evening.
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hillsborough Halloween party shooting victim wants killer behind bars
A Tampa Bay area mother remembers her 15-year old daughter as artistic, loving and unaware of the impact she had on other people.
