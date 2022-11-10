ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

How to Travel Like You're Issa Rae

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yt5lG_0j68pBYQ00

"

If you want a travel buddy, there's no better person than Issa Rae. The actor, writer, producer, comedienne — and basically everyone's favorite person — has always featured vacation-worthy content on her shows, whether it's a girls trip on Insecure or a local hotspot on Rap Sh!t. So now Rae is partnering with American Express Travel to curate an itinerary for one of the world's most romantic cities, Paris, France. It happens to be one of her favorite countries — her parents met there and she was married in the South of France. Cheddar News got a change to ask Rae for some of her best tips on where to jet off to and how to be an expert traveler.
France should be on your travel list I have been visiting France since I was a kid. My mom has such a love for Paris. I don't think I appreciated it when I was a kid because it was like a forced trip, and I'm not really a tourist. Then I got to go back myself as an adult, and I was like, "This city really is just so beautiful." I feel like it's an artist's dream. Just, even as a writer, so many of my favorite writers, so many of my favorite filmmakers have been inspired by Paris, and I can totally see why — the cafe culture, the writing culture, it just appeals to me. It's beautiful. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwZsj_0j68pBYQ00
Eiffel Tower with Haussmann apartment Buildings in foreground, Paris, France - stock photo. Credit: Harald Nachtmann via Getty Images The first thing you need to plan: Where to dine on vacation I have to run down my list of restaurants. The first thing I do is curate the stops that I'm going to eat at. Italy is the best place for a girl's trip It was the most magical trip. We went off the Amalfi coast, and there's just so much to do there. There's so much to take in. It's so gorgeous. The weather was perfect. It's beach [too]. It's also picturesque and unlike anywhere else in Italy. You can't go wrong. Romantic destinations should always include water I love Hawaii a lot. Maui is is is gorgeous. I want to go to the Maldives really badly. So that's for me — anything where there's water, I'm happy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZZHa_0j68pBYQ00 Aerial view of Maldives island, luxury water villas resort and wooden pier. Credit: Levente Bodo via Getty Images Turning a local spot into a must-see is the ultimate "high compliment" It's amazing that people have spots from "Insecure" that they want to visit. Some people curate their travel to visit destinations that we featured. The fact that The Dunes, which is just a random apartment complex that we chose, is a destination for people to take photos and to prove that they were in Los Angeles, in Inglewood, is a high compliment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BemYL_0j68pBYQ00 This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from the fourth season premiere episode of "Insecure." (Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO via AP) Responses have been edited for length and clarity. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Robb Report

Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.

As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows.  Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.  As hotel chains have lately moved to introduce private villas to their repertoire...
MISSOURI STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'John Wick' 4 Trailer, Lindsay Lohan Back & Commanders Lawsuit

"'John Wick: Chapter 4' New LookKeanu Reeves is back as John Wick. Lionsgate just released the trailer for the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, and it looks action packed as ever. There's a new love interest, and we even see him link up with an old onscreen pal in Laurence Fishburne. Other stars in the fourth sequel film include Halle Berry, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. The film is set to hit theaters in March 2023.Lohan Back to HollywoodLindsay Lohan is gearing up for her return to Hollywood. She's set to star in a Netflix holiday flick,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

How Ray J Built His Headphone Brand

"You may know Ray J as a rapper, singer, or reality TV star, but you may not know that over the years he’s made a number of business deals in the tech world. His most recent venture is Raycon, a headphone company that promises affordable tech. He sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about his strategy, how he built the brand, and how his star status impacts his business."
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior. Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.
MARYLAND STATE
Cheddar News

How Margaret Josephs Made It Big in Business and on TV

"You know her from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but what you might not know about Margaret Josephs is that before she found fame in reality TV she was already an established businesswoman. Her brands include the Macbeth Collection, Candie Couture and most recently a new mocktail line called Soiree. She sat down with sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about balancing business, family and fame, and how she continues to find success."
Cheddar News

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is a Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: Review

"Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park and accomplished a near-impossible task with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is a worthy sequel film that stands firmly on its own, so much so that it doesn't really feel like it's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Black Panther dropped in 2018, anticipation around the follow-up had been steadily mounting. Questions and speculation about the second film's plot made for easy conversation immediately after the first's release. Then, there were the hypotheticals that turned into rumors about potential castings; Kendrick Lamar taking up a Killmonger-like role comes to mind. Black Panther was...
Cheddar News

Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto

Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is visible Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics, and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, Nov. 11 leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
MIAMI, FL
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Markets Rally, Twitter Unchecked & Disney Dips

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.  INFLATION RALLY It was another whiplash-inducing week on Wall Street. Despite continued pain in the tech sector, the S&P 500 had its best week since June, and a couple of factors were likely behind the rally. First, midterm results raised the possibility of a split Congress, which many investors interpreted as a good thing for the stock market. In this view, the pullback in stimulus means less inflation pressure, which...
Cheddar News

Terry Lickona On Producing Music's Biggest Nights

The amount of planning and work it takes to put on an awards show is monumental. Baker Machado sits down with Terry Lickona, a producer and one of the members of the team behind not just one, but two of music’s biggest nights of the year -- the Grammys and Latin Grammys. The Latin Grammy Awards air November 17 at 7 pm EST on Univision.
Cheddar News

Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members

"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress  and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best

"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy