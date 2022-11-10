How to Travel Like You're Issa Rae

"

If you want a travel buddy, there's no better person than Issa Rae. The actor, writer, producer, comedienne — and basically everyone's favorite person — has always featured vacation-worthy content on her shows, whether it's a girls trip onor a local hotspot onSo now Rae is partnering with American Express Travel to curate an itinerary for one of the world's most romantic cities, Paris, France. It happens to be one of her favorite countries — her parents met there and she was married in the South of France. Cheddar News got a change to ask Rae for some of her best tips on where to jet off to and how to be an expert traveler.I have been visiting France since I was a kid. My mom has such a love for Paris. I don't think I appreciated it when I was a kid because it was like a forced trip, and I'm not really a tourist. Then I got to go back myself as an adult, and I was like, "This city really is just so beautiful." I feel like it's an artist's dream. Just, even as a writer, so many of my favorite writers, so many of my favorite filmmakers have been inspired by Paris, and I can totally see why — the cafe culture, the writing culture, it just appeals to me. It's beautiful.Eiffel Tower with Haussmann apartment Buildings in foreground, Paris, France - stock photo. Credit: Harald Nachtmann via Getty Images The first thing you need to plan: Where to dine on vacation I have to run down my list of restaurants. The first thing I do is curate the stops that I'm going to eat at.It was the most magical trip. We went off the Amalfi coast, and there's just so much to do there. There's so much to take in. It's so gorgeous. The weather was perfect. It's beach [too]. It's also picturesque and unlike anywhere else in Italy. You can't go wrong.I love Hawaii a lot. Maui is is is gorgeous. I want to go to the Maldives really badly. So that's for me — anything where there's water, I'm happy.Aerial view of Maldives island, luxury water villas resort and wooden pier. Credit: Levente Bodo via Getty Images Turning a local spot into a must-see is the ultimate "high compliment" It's amazing that people have spots from "Insecure" that they want to visit. Some people curate their travel to visit destinations that we featured. The fact that The Dunes, which is just a random apartment complex that we chose, is a destination for people to take photos and to prove that they were in Los Angeles, in Inglewood, is a high compliment.This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from the fourth season premiere episode of "Insecure." (Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO via AP)