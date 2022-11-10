ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Miami Dolphins (6-3) have been a tough team to beat with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm and pose a tough task for Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns (3-5).

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is still in command of the Browns' offense with Deshaun Watson sitting out due to suspension and things have been a struggle in Cleveland. Do they possess enough firepower to outpace Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Dolphins Week 10 game:

Browns at Dolphins odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 28, Browns 22

Miami is 4-1 against the spread in games Tagovailoa has started and finished. The Browns are coming off a bye, and do have a pass rush that can be disruptive, but the Dolphins have too much speed and tend to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlKRD_0j68p4Sa00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) enter the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee ) Wilfredo Lee, AP

Safid Deen: Dolphins 31, Browns 27

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could run wild on the Dolphins’ defense, which was gashed by Justin Fields rushing for 178 yards last week. But the Dolphins know Browns quarterback Brissett well, and their star receiver Hill will shine again in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Dolphins 30, Browns 20

Yes, a case can be built that coming off a bye will lift Cleveland, but the Dolphins are gearing up for a playoff run and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to manage the Tagovailoa-Hill combination.

Jarrett Bell: Browns 24, Dolphins 21

Nate Davis: Dolphins 30, Browns 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 28, Browns 20

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

USA TODAY

