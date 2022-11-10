ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

At crossroads in terms of offensive production, Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos (3-5) hit the road to take on Malik Willis' Tennessee Titans (5-2).

The Titans had no discernible passing game with Willis behind center. While that could change if QB Ryan Tannehill is healthy enough to go in Week 10, it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Denver defense. Meanwhile, can Wilson and Co. get something going for the Broncos? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Titans Week 10 game:

Broncos at Titans odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 24, Broncos 13

Tennessee has covered its last six, including the final two with Tannehill sidelined. He’s approaching full health. The Titans are looking for a bounce back and they have a weak Broncos team coming to town. I’m confidently on the Titans here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1HZP_0j68p3Zr00
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel argues with a ref during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Safid Deen: Titans 24, Broncos 17

Derrick Henry continues to run wild, and the Titans nearly beat the Chiefs on the road in overtime last week. They return home, where their stiff defense will challenge Wilson and the Broncos' offense after Denver’s bye.

Jarrett Bell: Titans 23, Broncos 17

Nate Davis: Titans 23, Broncos 20

Tyler Dragon: Titans 24, Broncos 17

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

