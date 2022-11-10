ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (6-2) look to continue making noise in the NFC East when they play host to Dameon Pierce's Houston Texans (1-6-1).

Can the Giants, led by QB Daniel Jones, keep their surprise season going behind first-year head coach Brian Daboll? Will the Texans and QB Davis Mills be able to pull off a surprise road win for veteran coach Lovie Smith? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Giants Week 10 game:

Texans at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants 20, Texans 9

New York came crashing down to reality Week 8 in a 14-point loss to the Seahawks, but had the bye to regroup. The Texans, meanwhile, just barely scraped by to cover in a blowout against the Eagles. I like the Giants to win and cover here, though there are other plays I’m much more confident about this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp4NW_0j68p2h800
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 779 yards and five touchdowns this season. Jeremy Reper, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Giants 24, Texans 17

The Giants' run defense will be tested by Texans rookie Dameon Pierce, but Brian Daboll’s team returns from a bye with a win to stay in the thick of the NFC East standings.

Lance Pugmire: Giants 23, Texans 14

"With the first pick in the NFL Draft, Houston selects … ." The writing is on the wall for the surrender flag to fly for slumping Texans as they meet refreshed G-men.

Jarrett Bell: Giants 23, Texans 13

Nate Davis: Giants 23, Texans 16

Tyler Dragon: Giants 24, Texans 16

