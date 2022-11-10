ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns staff of 'difficult times ahead,' reports say

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

New Twitter owner Elon Musk ended the company's remote-work policy and warned staff to prepare for "difficult times ahead," according to reports.

In an email sent to staff late Wednesday, the billionaire said workers would be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week starting Thursday, according to the Associated Press .

Musk added there was "no way to sugarcoat the message" that a sluggish U.S. economy would impact Twitter's advertising revenue, which has already taken a hit as brands have paused ads on the platform.

“The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk said in the email, according to AP, Bloomberg, The Verge and the Guardian .

Back in May 2020, Twitter's previous CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey announced staff could work remotely indefinitely as the coronavirus spread across the country. Now, Musk will only approve remote work on a case-by-case basis.

Musk has been vocal about his position regarding remote work. He tweeted this year that "all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!"

In June, Musk, who is also chief at Tesla and Space X, reportedly demanded employees at both companies return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week.

Paid Twitter verification is rolling out: What to know about Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover

Auto advertisers: Elon Musk is making automakers uncomfortable on Twitter

Twitter security chief quits, FTC tracking situation

The remote-work ban at Twitter came just days after the company laid off roughly half of its workforce of more than 7,500 full-time employees, one of Musk's first moves after acquiring the company.

More employees are leaving, including Twitter’s Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, who tweeted Thursday that “I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter.” Several of the company's top privacy and security executives resigned Thursday, according to reports .

The FTC said in a statement Thursday that it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.”

"No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," read the agency’s statement. "Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them."

Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May for misusing user data over a period of six years.

What changes has Musk made to Twitter?

Musk has bet on the social media platform's subscription service to help the company make more money, increasing the price of Twitter Blue to $8 a month and adding user verification. Musk reportedly told employees in the email that he wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscriptions.

Half of frequent U.S. Twitter users, however, said they wouldn't pay to use the platform, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

Twitter has seen " a massive drop in revenue ," Musk tweeted this month, as companies have paused advertising, wary of Musk's previous promises regarding "free speech" on the platform.

Musk has said he won't make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before forming a content moderation council. Musk has also said Twitter will not reinstate banned accounts until the platform develops "a clear process to do so."

But he announced Sunday that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended ." He also said any name change "at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark."

In the week after Musk took over the company, Twitter may have lost more than 1.3 million users, according to an analysis by the firm Bot Sentinel, reported by MIT Technology Review .

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns staff of 'difficult times ahead,' reports say

