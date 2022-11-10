Today’s 4 Things: Bad Motorists 🚗, Unhinged Parents 😱, One-Man Shows 🎭, Pigskin Previews 🏉

Rocco Gerardo Antonio Magnotta, “Gerardo” in Italy and “Jerry” in America, passed away peacefully at home with family on Nov. 5. He was 96. Jerry was a master barber with an 81-year career. He was the town barber of Andretta, Italy, his hometown. He also worked on an allied airbase near the end of World War II, in Rome, and throughout New York after immigrating to America in 1966. Jerry had an unparalleled number of apprentices, including brothers and sons. Nearly 200,000 people sat in his chair.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO