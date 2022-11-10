Today’s 4 Things: Bad Motorists 🚗, Unhinged Parents 😱, One-Man Shows 🎭, Pigskin Previews 🏉

Read full article on original website
8th Annual New York Fathering Conference to be Held Virtually
The New York Fathering Conference theme this year will be “Fathering and Families: building safe, healthy and thriving communities together by addressing and ending youth violence in our communities.” The Conference will be held virtually on Tues., Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker for the Conference...
Meet the First Female President of the County’s Fire Organization
In October, Cortlandt resident Angela Outhouse was sworn in as the first female President in the 116-year history of the Westchester County Volunteer Firemen’s Association (now firefighter’s association — more on that later). A career nurse who volunteers as an EMT for both the Buchanan Fire Department and the Croton EMS, Outhouse answered the call of duty even at her swearing-in celebration when she treated an attendee who suffered a medical emergency just before the ceremony began.
Car Sharing, Less Parking Proposed for Chappaqua Mixed-Use Plan
Representatives for the owner of the vacant Rite Aid property in downtown Chappaqua are expected to submit a parking study as official review of the 50 N. Greeley Ave. mixed-used project is set to begin. The development team for property owner Don Feinberg returned to the Town Board last Wednesday...
Groups Gear Up in Fight Over Westchester Flavored Tobacco Ban Debate
Battle lines have been drawn in the debate over whether Westchester County should enact a flavored tobacco product ban, including menthol cigarettes, in advance of Monday night’s public hearing before the Board of Legislators. Last week, some activists in Westchester’s Black community harshly criticized the proposed legislation calling it...
Peekskill Man Indicted for Fatally Stabbing Stepfather
A 30-year-old Peekskill man was indicted last week on charges connected with the murder of his stepfather in Sept. Shane Gilleo is accused of stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, of Peekskill, multiple times with a knife at 7 North James St. in Peekskill on Sept. 14 at about 12:30 a.m. Reeves was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died.
Pleasantville Development Had Complied With Village’s Master Plan
On Nov. 16, the Village of Pleasantville will hold a public meeting on development in the village. Some residents have expressed concern regarding mixed-use residential development in the Central Business District (CBD), specifically the apartment building under construction next to the post office and proposed development that would incorporate the empty storefront formerly used by Chase Bank.
With Election Over, Assemblymember-elect Ready to Serve Entire District
Thank you to all of the voters and volunteers who contributed to my successful campaign for the New York State Assembly. It has been a long year, but our message – following the science and data, fixing our infrastructure, working on effective solutions to our challenges and upholding the dignity of all people – strongly resonated with the people of the 92nd District.
Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Magnotta
Rocco Gerardo Antonio Magnotta, “Gerardo” in Italy and “Jerry” in America, passed away peacefully at home with family on Nov. 5. He was 96. Jerry was a master barber with an 81-year career. He was the town barber of Andretta, Italy, his hometown. He also worked on an allied airbase near the end of World War II, in Rome, and throughout New York after immigrating to America in 1966. Jerry had an unparalleled number of apprentices, including brothers and sons. Nearly 200,000 people sat in his chair.
Brewster’s Palladino Leads Section 1, Places 3rd-Place in NYS Tourney
Brewster senior Mia Palladino is a tennis wunderkind. A nationally ranked tennis player, seventh in New York, she finished third most recently at the New York State Tennis Championships, and has been recruited to play for a Division 1 school. She’s also tough as nails. Palladino is perfectly suited...
En-Wong, Grossman Lead Haldane to History
State-Ranked (No.4) Blue Devils Upset No.1 Avon, No.3 Maple Hill to Claim 1st NYS Title. History is special when you make it, and there’s a group of young men at Haldane High who know the feeling after the state-ranked (No.4) Blue Devils (18-2) ratcheted up their game last weekend and snagged the first NYSPHSAA Class C championship in school history last Sunday at Middletown High School where senior Ryan En-Wong’s lone goal in the 78th minute provided a 1-0 win over Section 2 champ Maple Hill, ranked No.3 in NYS going in.
