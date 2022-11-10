Read full article on original website
FILM ROOM: Colonial Forge football coach John Brown
STAFFORD, Va. (DC News Now) — After an upset win over Battlefield in the first round of the VHSL playoffs, Jake Rohm sat down with Colonial Forge football head coach John Brown. The two broke down the key plays from the Eagles’ win over the Bobcats, and what lies ahead.
