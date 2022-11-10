ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day

By Daisy Ruth
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nB1dq_0j68oCgk00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.

From free food and drinks, to deals on museum admission and rides on the Pirate Water Taxi, businesses are showing their thanks to the nation’s military and its veterans in a variety of ways.

Do you know of a local business offering a deal or discount to veterans in the Tampa Bay area? Let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

Pirate Water Taxi

Pirate Water Taxi is celebrating Veterans Day with free cruises for veterans on Friday with a free all-day pass. Veterans can board at Stop #7 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Proof of service must be shown and the offer is valid on a first-come, first-served basis with limited capacity.

Keel Farms

Veteran-owned Keel Farms in Plant City will be giving thanks to active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with a complimentary lunch and a beverage on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans and active military members can choose any entrée on the menu, including flatbreads and sandwiches, with a glass of Keel and Curley Wine or Keel Farms Agrarian Ale or Cider.

Westfield Brandon

Westfield Brandon is offering free $25 gift cards to veterans and current service members on Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

From 7-10 p.m., veterans and activity military members can select a free gift card to The Cheesecake Factory, Bahama Breeze or P.F. Chang’s when a military ID is shown.

Gift cards are available, one per service member, while supplies last.

Brandon Harley-Davidson

Starting at noon on Friday, Brandon Harley Davidson is offering free lunch to active duty, retired and veteran military personnel, as well as their families. Free hot dogs and refreshment will be served until 2 p.m.

Salty Shamrock

“Salty’s” is thanking current and former military men and women by offering a free shepherds pie to those with a valid military ID.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

The veteran-owned brewery is offering a free beer to fellow veterans on Saturday, starting at noon.

Pinellas County

Imagine Museum

The St. Petersburg museum is offering free admission to veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their immediate family members throughout November, in recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month.

The museum plans to showcase its “Flight and Illusion” installation, a series of military-themed glass art created by Trish Duggan, Imagine Museum Founder.

Able’s Place Tap & Grill

The Clearwater restaurant is inviting all current and former military members to enjoy a half-pound of boneless wings or a classic cheeseburger for free on Friday.

The deal counts for in-house meals only and a current or former military ID must be presented.

Caddy’s Treasure Island

Caddy’s Treaure Island is offering a free burger and NÜTRL beer to veterans on Friday when proof of service is shown.

Suncoast Primate Sanctuary

All veterans and active duty military get free admission to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family members who bring a donation from the sanctuary’s wish list, or fresh fruit or vegetables for the primates, will receive $5 off admission.

