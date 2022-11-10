ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
40 States Settle Google Location-Tracking Charges for $392M

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by...
European Markets Climb as Another Report Suggests Cooling U.S. Inflation

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% by mid-afternoon, gaining on the back of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped more than 7% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Op-Ed: Here Are 6 Stocks With Excellent Vital Signs in the Health-Care Sector

Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector with reliable revenues from continuing high demand, writes certified financial planner Dave Sheaff Gilreath. From 2021 through 2025, one study projects, health-care company earnings will grow 6% annually — a 20% increase, producing an additional $31 billion in profits. Here's a look...
Wealthy are drinking us dry, says luxury goods firm LVMH

The company behind Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug and Dom Pérignon has said it is “running out of stock on our best champagnes” as the wealthy spend big on luxury goods in a new “roaring 20s” age of decadence. Working Britons may have...
Charlie Munger Calls the Success of Elon Musk's Tesla a ‘Minor Miracle' in the Car Business

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger spoke highly of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, calling it an amazing feat in the American auto industry. "I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did," Munger said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that aired Tuesday on "Squawk Box." "I do not equate Tesla with bitcoin. Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization. Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn't do."
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations

Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
