Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
40 States Settle Google Location-Tracking Charges for $392M
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by...
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
Musk Tells Twitter Employees They Can Still Receive Stock Even Though the Company Is Private
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees Monday they can receive stock and options as part of an "ongoing compensation plan" even though the company is now private, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC. Musk told Twitter employees that "exceptional amounts" of shares will be granted for "exceptional...
Ad Market Worse Than During Lows of the Pandemic, Says Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke Tuesday at RBC's 2022 Global TIMT Conference in New York. Zaslav said the advertising market was weaker than at any point during 2020's coronavirus pandemic. Zaslav said Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia has been "messier" than expected. The advertising market is currently weaker than...
Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
Dow Rises 200 Points After Another Report Hints That Inflation Could Be Slowing
Stocks rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing, reigniting a rally in equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 added 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3%. The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.2% for...
European Markets Climb as Another Report Suggests Cooling U.S. Inflation
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% by mid-afternoon, gaining on the back of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped more than 7% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
FTX Says It Could Have Over 1 Million Creditors in New Bankruptcy Filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
Op-Ed: Here Are 6 Stocks With Excellent Vital Signs in the Health-Care Sector
Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector with reliable revenues from continuing high demand, writes certified financial planner Dave Sheaff Gilreath. From 2021 through 2025, one study projects, health-care company earnings will grow 6% annually — a 20% increase, producing an additional $31 billion in profits. Here's a look...
Credit Suisse Sells Most of Its Securitized Products Business to Apollo as It Speeds Up Restructure
Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it would accelerate the restructure of its investment bank by selling a significant portion of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management. The embattled lender said the transaction, along with the potential sale of other assets, would reduce its SPG assets from around...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program. Vodafone...
Wealthy are drinking us dry, says luxury goods firm LVMH
The company behind Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug and Dom Pérignon has said it is “running out of stock on our best champagnes” as the wealthy spend big on luxury goods in a new “roaring 20s” age of decadence. Working Britons may have...
NBC Chicago
Charlie Munger Calls the Success of Elon Musk's Tesla a ‘Minor Miracle' in the Car Business
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger spoke highly of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, calling it an amazing feat in the American auto industry. "I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did," Munger said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that aired Tuesday on "Squawk Box." "I do not equate Tesla with bitcoin. Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization. Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn't do."
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations
Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0