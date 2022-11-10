ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Boardwalk in Vero Beach damaged after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall

By Derek Lowe
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGWAE_0j68o5au00

Nicole knocked out one side of a coastal road connecting to the Conn Beach Boardwalk after making landfall as a hurricane on the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning.

Residents said pieces of the street and boardwalk washed out by erosion down the stretch of Ocean Drive.

“A lot of gusty winds, but not too much damage that we saw compared to what we expected to actually happen,” said resident Derek Paul.

As Nicole moved away from Vero Beach after making landfall just south around 3 a.m., residents and city leaders returned to the site hours later.

“In 2004, it was a lot worse with Hurricane Jean and Francis,” said Paul. “Actually, part of this road was actually gone, and we could see the asphalt in the ocean.”

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV
Pauline Tessier

City officials said the damage sustained at Conn Beach Boardwalk along Ocean Drive is comparable to past storms.

“This is really similar to what happened back in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew,” said Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

The repairs for that storm costed the city over $360,000.

Falls said he applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to build a seawall after the back-to-back storms in 2004 but was denied.

“I'm surprised the boardwalk is still here, I'm glad the boardwalk is still here,” said resident Pauline Tessier. “A lot of people come here from around the neighborhood and elsewhere. I walk the boardwalk every day. I won’t be doing that for a while.”

The city's public works department has already placed concrete barriers at the end of every street leading to Ocean Drive to block cars.

The area is only open to foot traffic until this stretch of roadway can be repaired.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Beaches: What’s closed? What’s open after Hurricane Nicole?

Hurricane Nicole left behind heavy erosion at several beaches in Indian River County – along with damage to beachfront properties – before tearing its way through central Florida last week. The Category one hurricane also brought winds and heavy storm surge that wrecked portions of boardwalks, shutting down access points to Vero’s most popular beaches.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
VERO BEACH, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

15,000 Redfish Released into Florida’s Indian River Lagoon

This event marks the first of many releases scheduled for Florida’s east coast over the next year. More than 50 onlookers gathered an at nondescript boat ramp in Cocoa Beach, Florida, to watch the release of approximately 15,000 juvenile redfish into the Indian River Lagoon. The initiative, titled “Release the East,” is part of a broader effort by Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) to revitalize the state’s dwindling redfish population, done in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) and Duke Energy.
COCOA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
wqcs.org

Eye of Nicole Makes Landfall South of Vero Beach Around 3 AM; Downgraded to a Tropical Storm Now

Treasure Coast - Thursday November 10, 2022: The eye wall of Nicole first began "brushing" the Treasure Coast north of Port St. Lucie around 1:30 a.m. but the storm didn't make "official" landfall until about 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach, according to Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "The definition of landfall is when the center of the eye comes over land," he said.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy