Danielle J. Litterst, 38, Hillsboro
Danielle J. Litterst, 38, of Hillsboro died Nov. 12, 2022, in Hillsboro. Ms. Litterst was a sales associate for Home Depot for many years. She loved long walks outdoors, especially along the river, and looking at plants. She was born March 29, 1984, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Tina E. (Roderique).and George M. Sapper.
Melissa Dawn Mangus, 52, Festus
Melissa Dawn Mangus, 52, of Festus died Nov. 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Mangus was the chief auditor for General American Insurance for many years before becoming co-owner of Embrace Learning Center. She was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Festus. She enjoyed teaching kids, reading, her faith and spending time with family. Born April 20, 1970, in Logan, W.V., she was the daughter of Donna (Thorn) and the Rev. Arnold Mangus.
Virginia G. Vishion, 99, Eureka
Virginia G. Vishion, 99, of Eureka died Nov. 10, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Vishion was the treasurer for Vishion Tool and Machine Co. She was a Catholic. Born Sept. 3, 1923, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Josephine (Erny) and Hermann Dreyer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest C. Vishion.
Janice M. (Tayloe) Chilton, 76, High Ridge
Janice M. (Tayloe) Chilton, 76, of High Ridge died Nov. 10, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Chilton was retired from the Northwest R-1 School District after 27 years. She loved cats and was a volunteer at Open Door Animal Sanctuary, giving many unwanted cats a loving home. She was an avid soccer fan and loved watching her grandchildren compete. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and going antique shopping. Born Oct. 24, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Florence (Sanders) Tayloe.
Eva G. Hahn, 79, Cadet
Eva G. Hahn, 79, of Cadet died Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. Mrs. Hahn was a homemaker and a member of Cadet Baptist Church. Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Stella (Lamkey) Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Hahn.
Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant
The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
Galena Coleman, 84, Festus
Galena Coleman, 84, of Festus died Nov. 16, 2022. Mrs. Coleman worked a number of different jobs before settling into a career in real estate, from which she retired. An avid reader, she was a published poet and belonged to writing groups for several years. She enjoyed painting in oils, especially autumn scenes, and loved music. She had a quick wit and a ready laugh, and she and her late husband, both Christians, hosted many foreign exchange students over the years. She was born Feb. 6, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent Coleman.
Mary Jo Clark, 81, Pevely
Mary Jo Clark, 81, of Pevely died Oct. 23, 2022, in Pevely. Mrs. Clark enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, St. Louis Blues hockey and spending time with her family. Born June 27, 1941, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Bernidean (Waymeyer) Teiber. She...
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
Imperial man, 70, injured in crash on Hwy. 61-67
An Imperial man suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Nov. 12, on Hwy. 61-67 at Falcon Drive in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that William Mertin, 70, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 south on Hwy. 61-67 at 10:44 a.m. when he lost control of the pickup and it hit a tree, throwing Mertin out.
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
Catalytic converter cut off Rockwood School District van
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford E-350 owned by the Rockwood School District. The cost to repair the van was estimated at about $2,000, police reported. The catalytic converter was cut off the van between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3, when it...
Longtime Hillsboro R-3 board member Welker resigns
Lisa Welker has resigned from the Hillsboro R-3 Board of Education. She submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Oct. 28, saying she was leaving so her daughter, Jennifer Welker, an elementary teacher in the district, could pursue a promotion to an administrative job. “I am no longer...
Athlete of the Week (Nov. 15, 2022) -- Austin Romaine, Hillsboro football
A four-year starter on both sides of the ball, the senior running back and all-state linebacker led the Hawks to a 55-6 rout of Festus in the Class 4 District 1 championship Friday at Hillsboro. He scored five rushing touchdowns and caught a 27-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Brown. Romaine, who has committed to play football at Kansas State University, led the Hawks with 154 yards on 11 carries and sparked the defense with 9.5 tackles. Hillsboro (10-1) visits St. Mary’s (9-2) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
Hillsboro man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking, possessing drugs
Anthony M. Ventimiglia, 39, of Hillsboro has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing and trafficking drugs. He is a persistent offender who previously was convicted of at least two other felony drug charges, court records show. On Nov. 1, Ventimiglia pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and...
