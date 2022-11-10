ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The eagle flies again! Highway 64 Budweiser billboard lit up after more than a year in the dark

By Stephanie Rothman, Liz Dowell, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugcVD_0j68nbWa00

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch lit up the “Flying Eagle” sign on I-64 near Grand Avenue Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., after more than a year out of service. The sign has been in St. Louis since 1962, and the brewer recently restored the landmark.

“It gave a sense of pride and cultural pride for St. Louis,” said Virgil Rowell, a St. Louis resident.

After decades of wear and tear and a pandemic delaying supplies to fix it, local workers updated the 60-year-old, 32-foot-high eagle with new LED lights. The renovation took over a year to complete. Local builders, craftsmen, dedicated A-B teams, government liaisons, real estate experts, and more were on the team. They helped to ensure the sign will continue to shine brightly for years to come.

St. Louisans say iconic Anheuser-Busch Eagle sign should be repaired

It reignited childhood memories and letting everyone know the St. Louis brand is still standing strong.

“When I was a little girl, I would look forward to when I went to my dad’s every weekend, we passed by 40 and every time he would say ‘There’s the bird, there’s the bird Porscha,'” said Porscha Anderson. “So, that become a staple for me in my life growing up.”

The Flying Eagle’s neon bulbs have been replaced with LED lights. There is also a new LED board to show the American flag. This will help keep the sign operating for decades.

A brief history of the sign

The sign was built in 1953 by Artkraft-Strauss in New York. The sign was originally installed on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. It was moved to its current home in St. Louis in 1962.

List: Veterans Day deals and freebies

The eagle part of the sign was designed by animator Bryon Rabbit. He studied the flight motion of an eagle for his schematic drawings. The iconic “A&Eagle” measures 25 feet by 33 feet.

The sign used more than a mile of neon tubing to create an intricate design and changes as the A&Eagle takes flight.

Due to several factors, including damage to the sign and the age of the materials, the sign fell into disrepair. These updates have been in the works since 2020. The COVID-related shipping delays and electrical complications, are other factors that delays in the renovation. It was a lengthy process to guarantee the sign was properly renovated and returned to its original form.

The “A” part of the logo is now filled with over 1,000 LED lamps. They designed the bulbs to turn on from the bottom up – like beer being poured into a glass that is filling up.

“To me it signified the relationship my dad and I had, it’s something so simple as that,” Anderson said.

The relighting serves as a gesture to St. Louis from AB InBev that it continues to honor its commitment to Budweiser’s hometown.

“It’s been a staple in the community, it’s been a landmark in the community,” said Jaimie Corradini said. “So, it’s just part of our history.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Louis Cannon
4d ago

I remember seeing the Eagle and thought it was the best thing ever I would look out the back window of our car until I couldn't see it anymore, glad it's back

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past

In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Jay Leno’s St. Louis show canceled after fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jay Leno says he’s doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. Leno was scheduled to perform with Jeff Foxworthy this Friday at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The venue, and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The Muny announces 105th summer season schedule

ST. LOUIS – Seven spectacular stage shows, including three premieres and two long-awaited returns, are on the books for The Muny’s 105th summer season. The summer season opens June 12, 2023, and runs through Aug. 20, 2023. The Muny’s 2023 summer season includes “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Lizzo coming to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS – Lizzo recently announced that she will be stopping in 17 cities next spring for her “Special 2our.” The tour will make a stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 25. Tickets sales begins Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at LizzoMusic.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy