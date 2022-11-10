Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Happy Hour? Have You Been To This TEXAS H-E-B Which Has A Bar?
Who Knew? A little grocery shopping, some BBQ, and a Cold One? If you go shopping at this H-E-B in Texas, you can definitely order a drink before you hit up Aisle 5 or 6, or 7!. • H-E-B IN AUSTIN FEATURES A BAT AT MUELLER CONNECTED TO IT!. Look,...
80-story tower plan unveiled in downtown Austin
Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.
Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond
AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
Sovereign Flavors set to build new $8.5M headquarters in Kyle for 2023
Why not move to Texas?
Austin 2022 Tree of the Year Awards honors popular tree at St. Edward’s University and others
The votes are tallied and the winners are in. TreeFolks and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department have announced the 2022 Tree of the Year Awards winners. The contest, which was last held in 2013, honors big and unique trees in the capital city.
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Why are Only Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in Texas?
Texas is growing and rightfully so. While many Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves. In fact Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing
AUSTIN (KETK) – A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State. More Texans are turning to medical marijuana, and this is only the beginning. “We’ve sold medicine to more than 25,000 Texans,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. Texas Original first opened their doors on […]
Spend The Holidays At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions
If you haven’t made any holiday plans yet, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has just the experience for you and the entire family. Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Austin
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
Real estate market in Austin dominated by international buyers, says new report
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin real estate market has been very hot over the last couple of years, and that's especially true when it comes to international home buyers. A new report showing more and more people from around the world are buying homes here in the Austin area, contributing $613 million to the region's economy from April 2021-March 2022.
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Austin Water to conduct prescribed burns on lands near FM 967
Austin Water alerted customers it will conduct prescribed burns this winter on its water quality protection lands south of Austin.
Killeen company looking to fill over 80 full-time remote positions
A company is looking to fill over 80 full-time remote positions as it expands in the Killeen area. SWBC will be hosting an in-person career fair on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
