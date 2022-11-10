ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Spend The Holidays At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

If you haven’t made any holiday plans yet, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has just the experience for you and the entire family. Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Real estate market in Austin dominated by international buyers, says new report

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin real estate market has been very hot over the last couple of years, and that's especially true when it comes to international home buyers. A new report showing more and more people from around the world are buying homes here in the Austin area, contributing $613 million to the region's economy from April 2021-March 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

