Camden, NJ

Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her residence on November 11, 2022. She is a white female, described as having a thin build, 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Melissa Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester The post 13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home

A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says

A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland Police, Dive Team Pull Submerged Car Out of Lake

On Saturday, Downe Township Fire & Rescue Squad and Dive Team worked with Vineland Police to pull a submerged car from a lake in South Vineland Park. According to a Facebook post from Downe Twp. Fire/Rescue and Dive Team, the vehicle was sitting at the bottom of 33 feet of water and was 124 feet from shore. Since the Dive Team had no idea where in the lake the car was, or, even if it was a car, the crew used side scan sonar to locate the vehicle.
VINELAND, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County health department declares code blue weather emergency

The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
NJ.com

N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial

Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

