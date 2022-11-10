Read full article on original website
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her residence on November 11, 2022. She is a white female, described as having a thin build, 5’2” and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen leaving a friend’s residence on Melissa Drive in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester The post 13-year-old reported missing in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Last Seen in Atlantic City, NJ, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency
A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City. Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
Fire destroys Egg Harbor Township home
A family was displaced after a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home Sunday. The residents and pets were safely evacuated from the residence in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue before police arrived, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded and extinguished the fire,...
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Video: Fire at Southern NJ Supermarket Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was hospitalized following a fire at a major supermarket in Camden County Saturday morning. The Gloucester Township Police Department says crews were called to ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road just before 8 AM for a report of a fire in a refrigerated trailer at a loading dock at the rear of the business.
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
Motorist released as he awaits trial in crash that killed South Jersey woman
A man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a South Jersey woman was ordered released from jail pending trial. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck on Ellis Mill Road in Elk Township on Nov. 1 when the vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, authorities said.
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
Vineland Police, Dive Team Pull Submerged Car Out of Lake
On Saturday, Downe Township Fire & Rescue Squad and Dive Team worked with Vineland Police to pull a submerged car from a lake in South Vineland Park. According to a Facebook post from Downe Twp. Fire/Rescue and Dive Team, the vehicle was sitting at the bottom of 33 feet of water and was 124 feet from shore. Since the Dive Team had no idea where in the lake the car was, or, even if it was a car, the crew used side scan sonar to locate the vehicle.
Police: Williamstown Man Facing Vehicle Theft, Gun Charges in Ventnor, NJ
A 22-year-old man from Williamstown is facing a long list of charges in Ventnor that allegedly involve a stolen vehicle, a gun, and running from police. This past Saturday morning, a resident of 5200 Boardwalk contacted the Ventnor City Police Department and reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Regency Towers Condominiums.
County health department declares code blue weather emergency
The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
South Jersey Traffic Stop Leads To Cocaine Charges: Police
A traffic stop in South Jersey led to drug-dealing charges, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Pleasantville Police Officer Enrique Badillo initiated a motor vehicle stop in the 400 Block of West Delilah Road, after observing a blue BMW SUV with an inoperable headlight, police said.
N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial
Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
