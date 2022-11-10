ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Parksley woman convicted of 14 counts of welfare fraud

A Parksley woman was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of 14 counts of welfare fraud involving nearly $17,400 worth of benefits. Judgment was initially deferred for 37-year-old Ashley Lee Lafferty on the condition that she make restitution. But she failed to pay any of the debt. A plea agreement would have reduced the charges to one count of welfare fraud if she had upheld her end of the bargain.
PARKSLEY, VA
Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old Virginia boy’s 2018 death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The last of three defendants in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars. In 2019, Catherine Seals pleaded guilty to the two charges she faced, felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in the death of 4-year-old Larkin Carr. As part of the plea agreement, Seals’ sentence could not be greater than 21 years.
NORFOLK, VA
Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County

Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead, and two people are being held behind bars without bail in Hampton after a wrong turn led to a 4-car crash Friday Morning, the Virginia State Police said. Police were called to investigate the 4-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-64...
HAMPTON, VA
