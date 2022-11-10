A Parksley woman was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of 14 counts of welfare fraud involving nearly $17,400 worth of benefits. Judgment was initially deferred for 37-year-old Ashley Lee Lafferty on the condition that she make restitution. But she failed to pay any of the debt. A plea agreement would have reduced the charges to one count of welfare fraud if she had upheld her end of the bargain.

PARKSLEY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO