One of two men involved in shooting that killed retired NPD sergeant pleads guilty
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on March 3, 2022. Andra Brown, one of two men charged with shooting and killing a retired Norfolk Police Department Sergeant earlier this year, pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday. William Moore, 83, was found shot to...
Multiple firearms stolen during burglary at 2 homes in Newport News neighborhood
Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.
Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning. Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m. State troopers...
VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
Man dies after shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News
Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Sunday in Newport News on Traverse Road.
Police investigate armed robbery at Suffolk gas station
According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 5:40 p.m. at a Happy Shopper on 401 Carolina Road.
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Newport News, and police are trying to determine the circumstances. According to a spokesperson, police responded to a shooting around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road, which is near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.
Portsmouth police investigate shooting at church parking lot, release images of suspect vehicle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Some churchgoers in Portsmouth will notice heightened security at Sunday service. The adjustment comes on the heels of a mid-week shooting at the parking lot of St. Mark Deliverance Center. "I was out in the parking lot, watching the cars and our members come in for...
Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash on High St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. According to Portsmouth Police, the crash happened near the 2200 block of High Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. The department said a man died. At this time, police have not provided any more information into the...
Police: 1 hurt after shooting on Poplar Avenue in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue. Officers said they found a 53-year-old man inside a home, who...
Parksley woman convicted of 14 counts of welfare fraud
A Parksley woman was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of 14 counts of welfare fraud involving nearly $17,400 worth of benefits. Judgment was initially deferred for 37-year-old Ashley Lee Lafferty on the condition that she make restitution. But she failed to pay any of the debt. A plea agreement would have reduced the charges to one count of welfare fraud if she had upheld her end of the bargain.
Sheriff: 14-year-old wanted for shooting at Northampton County deputy
Deputies in Northampton County said they're looking for a 14-year-old charged with firing shots toward deputies. Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty is wanted on multiple charges.
Man injured following shooting on Poplar Ave. in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue
Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old Virginia boy’s 2018 death
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The last of three defendants in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars. In 2019, Catherine Seals pleaded guilty to the two charges she faced, felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in the death of 4-year-old Larkin Carr. As part of the plea agreement, Seals’ sentence could not be greater than 21 years.
Mother involved in death of 4-year-old in Norfolk sentenced to 18 years in prison
NORFOLK, Va. — Catherine Seals, the woman who pleaded guilty to homicide and child neglect charges in the death of 4-year-old son Larkin Carr in Norfolk in 2019, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday in Norfolk Circuit Court. Seals received 10 years for child abuse and eight...
Security guard shot at in Portsmouth church parking lot
Jasper Lewis says gunfire sent a bullet through his shoe and his pants leg, and miraculous didn't go through him.
Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County
Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Norfolk
A Virginia Beach man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on N. Military Highway in September.
1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead, and two people are being held behind bars without bail in Hampton after a wrong turn led to a 4-car crash Friday Morning, the Virginia State Police said. Police were called to investigate the 4-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-64...
