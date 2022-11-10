ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a homicide that happened in Talladega County Saturday. At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine. They then found Don Andre Sanders, Jr., 26, who was shot and […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Reward offered in Talladega County fatal shooting

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — A reward is offered for information into a recent homicide in Talladega County. According to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Talladega County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Swain Lane in the Alpine community and found a man who had been shot Saturday, Nov. 12.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Judge clears the names of two Central Alabama brothers after spending 20 years in prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County judge formally dismissed rape charges against two brothers who spent 20 years in prison. Quinton Cook and Frank Meadows were convicted of rape in 1993. After spending decades of their lives behind bars, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Shanta Owens ruled that they were wrongfully convicted and officially dismissed charges on Monday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department says this is an unclassified death investigation at this time. The medical examiner's office will determine if criminal activity was involved, said the police department. ------------------------------- Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a black Wendy’s uniform shirt, blue jeans and a brown corduroy jacket. Cullman County […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park

NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
COTTONDALE, AL

