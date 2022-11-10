Read full article on original website
$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a homicide that happened in Talladega County Saturday. At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine. They then found Don Andre Sanders, Jr., 26, who was shot and […]
wbrc.com
Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
wvtm13.com
Reward offered in Talladega County fatal shooting
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — A reward is offered for information into a recent homicide in Talladega County. According to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Talladega County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Swain Lane in the Alpine community and found a man who had been shot Saturday, Nov. 12.
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
wvtm13.com
Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
wvtm13.com
Judge clears the names of two Central Alabama brothers after spending 20 years in prison
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County judge formally dismissed rape charges against two brothers who spent 20 years in prison. Quinton Cook and Frank Meadows were convicted of rape in 1993. After spending decades of their lives behind bars, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Shanta Owens ruled that they were wrongfully convicted and officially dismissed charges on Monday.
2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
wvtm13.com
Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department says this is an unclassified death investigation at this time. The medical examiner's office will determine if criminal activity was involved, said the police department. ------------------------------- Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard...
Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a black Wendy’s uniform shirt, blue jeans and a brown corduroy jacket. Cullman County […]
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Police capture burglary suspect in Ohatchee, 2 remain on the run
OHATCHEE, Ala. — UPDATE: Police have captured one of three men wanted for burglarizing a jewelry store. Two others remain on the run. Sgt. Jared Pell with Rainbow City police says it started at 7 a.m. when a person saw the men loading up car after stealing items from Riverside Jewelers at 59 Whorton Bend Road.
67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
Shelby Reporter
County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park
NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
