Oklahoma City Zoo hosting sensory-friendly night for SAFARI LIGHTS

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is bringing the magic of Christmas to families in a safe, calm environment.

OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS is kicking off on Saturday, Nov. 12 and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 1.

This year, the zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly night on Monday, Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS coming back for Christmas season

Organizers say the night is designed to provide a more comfortable experience for guests with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the light displays and activities.

“By making these slight modifications, this special night promises to create a memorable visit for guests, families and friends to enjoy all the magic and wonder of SAFARI LIGHTS,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s event manager. “Our teams are always looking to improve our events and programs to be more inclusive, providing the best experience possible for all guests.”

Have dinner with Santa at OKC Zoo’s SAFARI LIGHTS this Christmas season!

During the sensory-friendly night, guests will discover a less sensory stimulating environment with lower crowd attendance, limited flashing lights, quieter music, and a specified quiet area for anyone who needs to take a break.

Advance reservations are required for the sensory-family night and capacity is limited.

