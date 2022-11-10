Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense to...
What can you buy in the Portland area at the median home sale price?
Let’s say you were shut out of the hot housing market when mortgage rates fell below 3% because the low number of residential properties for sale escalated competition. Now, you’re looking to buy a place in the Portland area. The good news: Portland’s median sale price in October...
Extended reality experience ‘Symbiosis’ makes international debut in Portland
My body bubbles up around me as I gaze up at the forest above, the air dark and misty, plants visible only by tiny glowing lights that make up their outlines cast in purple and blue. The musty scent of decaying leaves surrounds me. My energy is focused on chasing tasty nutrients. I hear nothing but a rolling inner-narration in my ears.
1 dead in fire at former motel in NE Portland that serves as shelter for homeless veterans
A body was pulled out of a burning room at a motel building in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said. Firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to the former Roseway Inn at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Lombard Street, which is now a shelter for homeless veterans operated by DO GOOD Multnomah.
Judge dismisses Portland clean energy executive’s lawsuit over city’s rescinded $12M contract
A judge on Monday dismissed a local executive’s six-figure lawsuit against city of Portland for rescinding a planned contract worth nearly $12 million following an Oregonian/OregonLive investigation that revealed the leader’s extensive history of financial misdeeds and apparent fabrications of her professional background. Linda Woodley had alleged that...
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years
Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
Which Portland neighborhoods voted to radically transform City Hall? Interactive map
Voters across broad swaths of Portland supported a contested ballot measure to dramatically change the city’s odd, century-old form of government and election system, with 80% of precincts backing the effort.
Portland’s cat cafe closes again; 7 lives remain for Purrington’s
Purrington’s Cat Lounge is closing again. Portland’s only cat cafe opened in 2015 on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but closed in 2018. It landed on its feet in 2019, reopening under new ownership. But now those owners are calling it quits, too, and Sunday is the...
Readers respond: Support downtown’s residents
I live in one of Portland’s downtown neighborhoods - and I do mean neighborhoods. Downtown is not just a business and shopping district: people live here. Even at the height of the pandemic, when broken glass and flash grenades were a regular thing, many of us kept going to the restaurants, shops and corner stores in the middle of the storm.
Former Oregon securities broker found guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes
A jury Monday found James Millegan, a 65-year-old former securities broker from McMinnville, guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes. He hid his income in multiple bank accounts and submitted false financial statements to the IRS from July 2009 through September 2016, according to federal prosecutors. Millegan was convicted...
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
Monday brings strong east winds, gradual afternoon clearing to Portland; high 51
Strong high pressure sitting over the Pacific Northwest will bring Portland clearing skies by Monday afternoon, and some strong easterly winds overnight. The high will be near 51 degrees. The early morning hours are starting off chilly, with patchy frost likely in some areas. Winds will start out fairly calm...
Man fatally shot in SE Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police say
A man died early Sunday morning in a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, which has recorded the highest number of injury shootings in the city through September this year. Portland police said in a statement they found the victim near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Ash Street around 1:33...
Recapping the governor’s race, looking ahead to Portland’s political future: Beat Check podcast
On this week’s episode of Beat Check, we’re replaying a conversation Andrew had with Hillary Borrud and Shane Dixon Kavanugh last Friday. They took to Twitter Spaces to talk about the election, Governor-elect Tina Kotek, the Portland City Council race and the charter reform effort successfully passing. They chatted a few hours before Christine Drazan formally conceded the race to Kotek in a YouTube video.
Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast on Monday
Beachgoers at the Oregon coast should stay alert for sneaker waves through Monday evening, forecasters warned. Sneaker waves are unexpectedly large crests of water that move with more force and speed than most other waves. If caught unaware, people on the shore or shallows can be dragged deep into the water by sneaker waves.
Oregon hires Valerie Johnson, former Portland State AD, as new deputy AD
The Oregon athletic department has hired former Portland State athletic director Valerie Johnson as its new deputy athletic director, senior women’s administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator. Johnson comes to UO after spending the last 15 months as athletic director of the Multnomah Athletic Club. “We were looking for...
Portland warms under sunny and breezy skies Tuesday; high 51
Mild days and chilly nights continue Tuesday as Portland sees temperatures warm to about 51 degrees under sunny skies. Breezy easterly winds will continue with sustained winds of up to 14 mph and gusts as strong as 20 mph. The National Weather Service has been tracking stronger gusts and has logged winds of 45-60 mph in the Columbia River Gorge with one gust of 63 mph at Crown Point.
Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
Incumbent Sonya Fischer appears ready to accept defeat in Clackamas County Commission race against challenger Ben West
Incumbent Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer called challenger Ben West on Sunday to congratulate him on his apparent victory in the close and expensive race for her seat on the powerful county board. But when reached by phone Monday afternoon, Fischer said she thinks there’s still an outside chance she...
Portland Timbers to play in Coachella Valley preseason invitational
The Portland Timbers’ next matches are set. Twelve MLS teams, including Portland, will participate in the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 1-18 in Indio, California. The preseason matches will take place at the Empire Polo Club. Other teams participating include: Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC,...
