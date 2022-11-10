ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge dismisses Portland clean energy executive’s lawsuit over city’s rescinded $12M contract

A judge on Monday dismissed a local executive’s six-figure lawsuit against city of Portland for rescinding a planned contract worth nearly $12 million following an Oregonian/OregonLive investigation that revealed the leader’s extensive history of financial misdeeds and apparent fabrications of her professional background. Linda Woodley had alleged that...
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years

Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
Readers respond: Support downtown’s residents

I live in one of Portland’s downtown neighborhoods - and I do mean neighborhoods. Downtown is not just a business and shopping district: people live here. Even at the height of the pandemic, when broken glass and flash grenades were a regular thing, many of us kept going to the restaurants, shops and corner stores in the middle of the storm.
Recapping the governor’s race, looking ahead to Portland’s political future: Beat Check podcast

On this week’s episode of Beat Check, we’re replaying a conversation Andrew had with Hillary Borrud and Shane Dixon Kavanugh last Friday. They took to Twitter Spaces to talk about the election, Governor-elect Tina Kotek, the Portland City Council race and the charter reform effort successfully passing. They chatted a few hours before Christine Drazan formally conceded the race to Kotek in a YouTube video.
Sneaker wave warning issued for Oregon coast on Monday

Beachgoers at the Oregon coast should stay alert for sneaker waves through Monday evening, forecasters warned. Sneaker waves are unexpectedly large crests of water that move with more force and speed than most other waves. If caught unaware, people on the shore or shallows can be dragged deep into the water by sneaker waves.
Portland warms under sunny and breezy skies Tuesday; high 51

Mild days and chilly nights continue Tuesday as Portland sees temperatures warm to about 51 degrees under sunny skies. Breezy easterly winds will continue with sustained winds of up to 14 mph and gusts as strong as 20 mph. The National Weather Service has been tracking stronger gusts and has logged winds of 45-60 mph in the Columbia River Gorge with one gust of 63 mph at Crown Point.
Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast

The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
