ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

New Chrome update makes it easier to theme your browser

Google is adding a feature that automatically picks colors for Google Chrome based on the wallpaper you use on the new tab page. The feature is currently live in the Canary developer builds of Google Chrome. Changing the new tab wallpaper then themes the address bar and interface, so you get a pleasing, coherent design for Chrome.
knowtechie.com

WhatsApp now lets you send a message to yourself

The latest version of WhatsApp copies Slack’s most underrated feature: the ability to message yourself. It sounds lonely and a bit sad, but trust me, it isn’t. In short, it’s a note-taking tool that allows users to create memos without leaving the app. Here’s how it works....
knowtechie.com

9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed

With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.
knowtechie.com

How to unlock disabled iPhone without a computer, iTunes, or iCloud

Forgetting your iPhone or iPad passcode can be frustrating. And if you enter the wrong code ten times in a row, you’ll get locked out with the message “iPad/iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes,”; which can be very frustrating. Thankfully, there are ways to get around this....
knowtechie.com

WhatsApp will soon let you use your number on multiple phones

Unlike some other messaging services, WhatsApp ties the user’s identity to their phone number. While this makes it easy for people to find you, it does have one major downside: using the same WhatsApp account across multiple devices is damn hard. Fortunately, that’s about to change. The latest WhatsApp...
knowtechie.com

Apple faces privacy lawsuit over app activity tracking concerns

Apple faces a class action lawsuit in California over claims that the company violated its own privacy policy. The civil suit alleges Apple harvested device analytics data from users that had explicitly opted out. It further accuses the company of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Activity tracking. Earlier...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knowtechie.com

God of War Ragnarok file size: how big is the game?

God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, has finally made its way to PlayStation consoles. With all of the hype surrounding the game, there’s no doubt it’s a massive game with beautiful graphics and intense gameplay. But what kind of storage space will it take up?
knowtechie.com

Google’s Pixel Fold has been leaked in new renders

We’ve known Google had a Pixel Fold in the works for years, and now we know what it looks like. Thanks to Jon Prosser over at FrontPageTech, who made a ton of renders based on actual images of the device that his source provided, we can see that Google is keeping things slim on its foldable.
knowtechie.com

Twitter will no longer mention which device tweets come from

Twitter is removing the label that says where a tweet comes from. New owner Elon Musk tweeted the announcement, which had its own “Twitter for iPhone” label. Maybe that’s why he keeps complaining about how slow the app is on Android devices. The label is the one...
knowtechie.com

Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023

With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
knowtechie.com

Meta just killed the Portal and its unreleased smartwatch

Meta — formerly Facebook — has reportedly killed its Portal line of video-chatting devices and its unreleased smartwatch. The company previously said it would cease selling Portal to consumers, and would instead re-work the device to meet business needs. This move would pit Facebook against incumbent enterprise video...
Cheddar News

Amazon Plans New Virtual Care Offering Based on Messaging

"Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions.The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It...
WASHINGTON STATE
knowtechie.com

How to add people on WhatsApp

Adding people on WhatsApp is one of the fundamentals of using the popular Meta-owned messaging app. It’s one of the first steps to take when engaging someone for the first time on WhatsApp. And it’s super easy to master. However, some users still do not know how to...
knowtechie.com

Samsung Galaxy S23: news, rumors, features, and release date

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is set to come out in 2023. While we’re still a few months away from a potential release, there is still plenty to learn about Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. As always, Samsung is looking to improve on the Galaxy S22 with the launch of...
knowtechie.com

How to disable Crash Detection on iPhone

Crash Detection is a potentially life-saving safety feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch. If your device thinks you were in a severe car accident, you will receive a message allowing you to call emergency services quickly. If your iPhone or Apple Watch doesn’t get a response within 20 seconds,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy