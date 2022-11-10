Read full article on original website
Related
SELF November Book Club: How One Athlete’s Fury Went Viral
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alison Désir lives in a small town outside of Seattle. Before she heads out on an ordinary run, she considers the following: what she wears (“I settle on a bright long-sleeved shirt with reflective bands, a shirt that screams ‘I’m running! Don’t shoot!’”), whether she should circumnavigate the street that has a free-flying American flag and pickup truck (“I tell myself to stop generalizing, but decide it’s not worth the risk of the stress.”), and whether her partner can track her with an app, should anything go wrong (“I act as though changing my behavior will somehow prevent me from an unprovoked racist attack.”).
27 Emotional NYC Marathon Moments That’ll Make You Tear Up a Little
There’s a reason New Yorkers call the first Sunday in November the best day of the year. The New York City Marathon and the vibe it brings to each and every neighborhood is exhilarating, heartwarming, and downright magical. For one day only, it feels as though the entire city...
SELF
New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0