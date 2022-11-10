All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alison Désir lives in a small town outside of Seattle. Before she heads out on an ordinary run, she considers the following: what she wears (“I settle on a bright long-sleeved shirt with reflective bands, a shirt that screams ‘I’m running! Don’t shoot!’”), whether she should circumnavigate the street that has a free-flying American flag and pickup truck (“I tell myself to stop generalizing, but decide it’s not worth the risk of the stress.”), and whether her partner can track her with an app, should anything go wrong (“I act as though changing my behavior will somehow prevent me from an unprovoked racist attack.”).

