Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)

Read full article on original website
Related
Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
Has South Euclid officially elected a judge? Governor may have to decide
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- On Election Day, voters saw one name on the ballot -- Timothy Sterkel -- when voting for the next South Euclid Municipal Court judge. Without an opponent, it’s believed Sterkel will become judge on Jan. 1, 2023. The word “believed” is used because some things...
Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Anthony Capretta to take over as Medina County auditor in March
MEDINA, Ohio -- Following one of the more surprising local upsets of the Nov. 8 election, Brunswick Ward 4 Councilman Anthony Capretta said he is eager to begin working with his staff at the Medina County Auditor’s Office. Capretta, a Republican, defeated seven-term Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack, a...
wksu.org
Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski sets focus on abortion protections for the next legislature
Following last week’s elections, we’re checking in with some of the members of the state legislature from Northeast Ohio about their priorities for the next term. Democratic State Rep. Tavia Galonski was reelected to a third term last week to represent Akron in the Ohio House. Galonski won...
Broadview Heights voters overwhelmingly approve all seven charter amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- From now on, candidates for mayor must live in the city for at least four years before running for that office, voters decided last week. Previously, mayoral candidates had to live in the city for a minimum of two years. Voters here changed that by passing Issue 27, one of seven charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Avon Lake safety forces head back to drawing board after voters reject income tax increase
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa is “obviously disappointed” that voters rejected a 0.25 percent income tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would have paid for a new fire station, as well as renovation of the city’s police station. Betsa remarked that...
wksu.org
Fresh off reelection, State Rep. Gail Pavliga looks ahead to lame duck and next legislature
The Ohio legislature will be back this week for the beginning of the lame duck session. For newly reelected State Rep. Gail Pavliga the next few weeks will be very busy. "I've got some bills that I'm looking forward to being in the House and Senate," Pavliga said. Pavliga, who...
thereporternewspaperonline.com
Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10
Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Brook Park tech committee envisions new city website
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park’s city website needs to be robust yet easy to navigate, so the citizen-led Technology and Innovation Committee recently presented to City Council its recommendation for making that happen. Thomas Dufour, who has served on the committee since council created it three years ago,...
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
Solon’s proposed 2023 budget includes two new full-time positions
SOLON, Ohio -- The city’s proposed 2023 operating budget includes funding for two new full-time positions: a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office and an administrative coordinator for the Solon Center for the Arts. At the first budget hearing Monday (Nov. 14), Finance Director Matt Rubino told City...
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Biden, Xi, Christmas Story house sale wish lists: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- China President Xi Jinping agrees with President Biden that nuclear weapons must not be used by Vladimir Putin in Russia’s failing invasion of Ukraine. Does Xi instead have on his wish list Red Ryder BB guns, the ‘Christmas Story’ house now for sale in Cleveland, and/or just its living room window leg lamp?
oberlinreview.org
Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results
This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Democrat Emilia Sykes wins hotly contested 13th district congressional race
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron on Tuesday defeated Republican North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a newly reconfigured congressional district that includes all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County, and northern Stark County. Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2