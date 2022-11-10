ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)

By Zachary Smith, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Broadview Heights voters overwhelmingly approve all seven charter amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- From now on, candidates for mayor must live in the city for at least four years before running for that office, voters decided last week. Previously, mayoral candidates had to live in the city for a minimum of two years. Voters here changed that by passing Issue 27, one of seven charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10

Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
AKRON, OH
Brook Park tech committee envisions new city website

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park’s city website needs to be robust yet easy to navigate, so the citizen-led Technology and Innovation Committee recently presented to City Council its recommendation for making that happen. Thomas Dufour, who has served on the committee since council created it three years ago,...
BROOK PARK, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Biden, Xi, Christmas Story house sale wish lists: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- China President Xi Jinping agrees with President Biden that nuclear weapons must not be used by Vladimir Putin in Russia’s failing invasion of Ukraine. Does Xi instead have on his wish list Red Ryder BB guns, the ‘Christmas Story’ house now for sale in Cleveland, and/or just its living room window leg lamp?
CLEVELAND, OH
oberlinreview.org

Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results

This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
