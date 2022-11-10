Read full article on original website
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Iowa Harvest Nearly Done
(Des Moines, IA) -- Harvest is almost done in Iowa. This week’s crop report says the corn harvest has reached 95-percent complete. Farmers in Northeast and South Central Iowa have 10-percent remaining. This year’s harvest is eight days ahead of last year’s, and 12 days ahead of the average....
Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Quntonio Herron, the Iowa man who spent months on the run after adeadly crash, will serve up to 25 years behind bars. Last week, Herron pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy
All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
Iowa Sued Google for Millions of Dollars and Won: Here’s Why
I think it's pretty safe to say we all use Google on a daily basis. If you're an Android user, that's Google's phone OS. If you're an iPhone user like me who prefers their GPS, that's a way you may use Google regularly. Oh, and then they have a search engine as well. Admit it, you use it as a spellcheck if nothing else.
Much of Iowa Could See the Season's First Measurable Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much of Iowa could see the first measurable snow of the season starting late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. "Especially during Tuesday morning's commute--it's likely going to be slick out there. We're looking at snowfall accumulations by the end of the day on Tuesday of one to three inches," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan.
Snow is on the way
(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, Law Enforcement To Monitor Thanksgiving Travel
(Des Moines, IA) — With Thanksgiving travel on the horizon, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with law enforcement across Iowa to promote safe driving. Their partnership begins tomorrow (Tues) and runs through the 28th. They say this time frame is the peak of holiday travel in the state.
North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Fishing for Iowa’s Prize Trout
Enjoy the cool weather and scenic views while fishing in northeast Iowa’s hundreds of miles of trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to those found in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces, there are plenty of places to catch rainbow, brown and brook trout.
Former Iowan And Current Political Candidate Gets Spoofed On SNL
They say you haven't really made it until they make fun of you on 'Saturday Night Live'. For the second week in a row, one former Iowa resident got parodied on the sketch television show. On Saturday, November 12th, comedian Dave Chapelle returned to host the show for a third time.
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
