Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Marion 7-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa at Minnesota game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A seven-year-old Marion girl has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Veronica Sullivan was diagnosed with myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord, which causes weakness and paralysis.
KCRG.com
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. “We have a variety of positions, from entry level service managers to experienced account managers, all the way to I.T., application developers and even some marketing,” said Derik Gogg, Talent Acquisition Specialist, TrueNorth.
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg keeps undefeated season alive, takes down Wahlert Catholic’s in the state semis
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a loss in the 2021 state semifinals, the Williamsburg Raiders have been on a mission. Williamsburg hasn’t dropped a game since they lost to West Lyon 20-14. Quarterback Carson Huedepohl has been a big reason why. “it’s really special being able to get...
KCRG.com
Iowa City council to discuss replacing member elected to State Senate
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City council is set to address how it plans to replace one of its members after they were elected to the State Senate. Janice Weiner won her race for Iowa Senate District 45 last week. She defeated her Republican challenger with more than 80 percent of the vote.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
KCRG.com
Public hearing to be held on Windham Village near Iowa City
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Local medical officials see even more minors with lung damage from tobacco use
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly half a million more children are using tobacco products than what was reported last year. That’s according to the latest update from the CDC. According to Dr. Timothy Witalka with Mercy Iowa City, the patients they see reflect that number. To try and...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from a traumatic brain injury
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kinsley Provin was missing from the Williamsburg crowd at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. She’s been recovering from a brain injury since a car accident on September 21. Many of her cognitive abilities, including her speech, haven’t returned yet. Junior Kyler Provin played with his sister on his mind.
KCRG.com
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
KCRG.com
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Biden to meet with Chinese President for first time as president. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person, for the first time as President. Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections. Updated: 4 hours ago. Almost a week after election day, we...
KCRG.com
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by Tuesday’s morning commute. There was some snowfall over the weekend, but it didn’t cause any issues. Accumulation is possible...
KCRG.com
Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.
KCRG.com
A cold and dry start to Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s another cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures and wind chills in the teens and 20s. However, unlike yesterday, some are waking up to sunshine outside the window. Overall, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky today with more clouds than sun expected. Highs will be below normal once again in the mid-30s. Tonight will be very similar to last night with lows in the 20s.
KCRG.com
Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission.
KCRG.com
Crews battle fire in Washington
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington put out a fire in the city’s center on Saturday evening. Reports of the fire, located at 120 East Main Street, began shortly after the start of the 4 o’clock hour. A plume of smoke and flames were visible emitting from a building in the area. Firefighters were using hoses and a ladder truck to help put down the fire.
KCRG.com
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the shooting at the Taboo nightclub in April. Dimione Walker is charged with first-degree...
KCRG.com
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testimony began Monday in the trial of Dimione Walker. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids. The April shooting killed three people and injured nine, Walker is being charged in one of the murders. Walker’s defense team...
KCRG.com
Quiet end to the weekend, eye on light snow next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are in store for at least several more days of colder conditions, along with a chance for light snow thrown in. Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 10s and low 20s as skies gradually clear a bit, though expect clouds to build again through the day Sunday. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 30s.
KCRG.com
CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With winter temperatures sticking around, this time of year can be difficult for families in need with growing kids who often need new winter clothes each year. Monday the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity helped close that gap and got into the holiday spirit during...
Comments / 0