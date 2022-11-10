ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Marion 7-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa at Minnesota game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A seven-year-old Marion girl has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Veronica Sullivan was diagnosed with myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord, which causes weakness and paralysis.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. “We have a variety of positions, from entry level service managers to experienced account managers, all the way to I.T., application developers and even some marketing,” said Derik Gogg, Talent Acquisition Specialist, TrueNorth.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City council to discuss replacing member elected to State Senate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City council is set to address how it plans to replace one of its members after they were elected to the State Senate. Janice Weiner won her race for Iowa Senate District 45 last week. She defeated her Republican challenger with more than 80 percent of the vote.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire

Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Public hearing to be held on Windham Village near Iowa City

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among men in the United States. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting in the way of holiday festivities. First Alert Forecast - 11/14. Updated:...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two

Biden to meet with Chinese President for first time as president. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person, for the first time as President. Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections. Updated: 4 hours ago. Almost a week after election day, we...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by Tuesday’s morning commute. There was some snowfall over the weekend, but it didn’t cause any issues. Accumulation is possible...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A cold and dry start to Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s another cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures and wind chills in the teens and 20s. However, unlike yesterday, some are waking up to sunshine outside the window. Overall, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky today with more clouds than sun expected. Highs will be below normal once again in the mid-30s. Tonight will be very similar to last night with lows in the 20s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Crews battle fire in Washington

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington put out a fire in the city’s center on Saturday evening. Reports of the fire, located at 120 East Main Street, began shortly after the start of the 4 o’clock hour. A plume of smoke and flames were visible emitting from a building in the area. Firefighters were using hoses and a ladder truck to help put down the fire.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Quiet end to the weekend, eye on light snow next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are in store for at least several more days of colder conditions, along with a chance for light snow thrown in. Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 10s and low 20s as skies gradually clear a bit, though expect clouds to build again through the day Sunday. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 30s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With winter temperatures sticking around, this time of year can be difficult for families in need with growing kids who often need new winter clothes each year. Monday the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity helped close that gap and got into the holiday spirit during...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

