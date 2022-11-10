CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s another cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures and wind chills in the teens and 20s. However, unlike yesterday, some are waking up to sunshine outside the window. Overall, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky today with more clouds than sun expected. Highs will be below normal once again in the mid-30s. Tonight will be very similar to last night with lows in the 20s.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO