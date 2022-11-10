ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Snaps Must-See Selfie with Country Legends at CMA Awards

By Devon Forward
 5 days ago
Jason Davis/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini might not have won any awards at the 2022 Country Music Awards, but between putting on an amazing performance and partying with country music legends she definitely had a good time.

While there, she snapped an amazing selfie with a few legends of the industry: Miranda Lambert, Wynonna Judd, and Karen Fairchild, a member of the band Little Big Town.

In the photo, Ballerini is holding a partially-eaten corn dog. Captioning the iconic picture, she wrote, "tag yourself, i’m the corn dog," showing off her relatable sense of humor.

Fairchild commented five red heart emojis on the post, while the rest of the comments were filled with fans absolutely loving the photo.

"I’m obsessed 🤩💘," wrote one person.

Another commented, "In awe of all of these beautiful, strong women!! ❤️."

A few people also fulfilled Ballerini's request from the caption, with one saying, "I’m the umbrella personally," and another writing, "I’m Miranda’s earrings ✨🫶🏼."

At the 2022 CMA Awards, Ballerini was nominated for Single of the Year for her song "Half of My Hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney, but the award went to Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

Both Lambert and Fairchild were also nominated, but neither went home a winner.

Lambert was up for quite a few categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for Palomino, and Female Vocalist of the Year, while Little Big Town was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, which ended up going to Old Dominion.

Despite not winning any awards at this year's event, it looks like the women had a great night, and Ballerini put on an amazing performance.

She took the stage with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce to perform "You're Drunk, Go Home," which was released on Ballerini's 2022 album, Subject to Change.

